These insulated mugs 'keep coffee hot longer': Get two for $16 (over 50% off)

Mornings can get busy, and while you might have time to brew a cup of coffee, you might need a little extra time to drink it. Think about it: How many times have you made a cup of joe, only for it to go cold before the last sip? If the answer is too many times, we've found a mug that will keep your drink warm longer. Yes, you could invest in a pricey electric smart mug, or you could go with these Amazon bestsellers. JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses boast rave reviews, and they're on sale for just $16 a pair.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

At over 50% off, the JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses are down to as low as we've ever seen them — just $8 each. (Similar mugs from Sur La Table cost nearly double that.) It's a reasonable price to pay for a regular mug, but the fact that this one can help extend the palatability of your coffee or tea makes it even better.

Why do I need this? 🤔

As we mentioned, these glasses have the power to keep coffee warm for longer than your standard mug. How? Simple — they're made with borosilicate glass and have two walls to provide thermal insulation. This type of glass is also highly resistant to thermal shock, so they're safe to use in the fridge, freezer, dishwasher, microwave and even the oven (although you likely wouldn't put your mug in there).

In addition to keeping your beverage toasty, the double wall stays cool to the touch to prevent you from burning your hands. And FYI, if you use them for iced coffee, your hands won't get cold, either.

The mugs are a good size; they're 13.5 ounces, so if you have a Keurig, you can fit a whole 12-ounce K-cup brew in them. Additionally, if you decide to give a set as a gift (it's never too early to do some holiday shopping!), because they're clear glass, you don't have to worry about them clashing with your recipient's kitchenware.

These insulated coffee mugs also show off your coffee creations. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 19,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these mugs, giving them five out of five stars.

Pros 👍

"Keeps coffee hot longer," wrote one impressed customer. "I LOVE these mugs! Not only are they gorgeous, they keep your beverages very hot! I've always drank my coffee too fast because I like it piping hot, but I can savor it now because these mugs keep the coffee just the way I like it for much longer."

"I was very surprised [by] how lightweight they are," shared another satisfied shopper. "Extremely happy that I was able to finish my coffee and it was still hot (drinkable) for about 25 minutes."

Other reviewers mentioned how pretty the mugs are in person, and how they can show off your craft espresso beverages. "A nice, hearty-feeling glass cup, which shows off the beauty of the lattes, cappuccinos and espressos we make with our new coffee maker," said one. "We are really pleased with the quality!"

Some buyers agreed that these mugs make a great gift: "These cups were way bigger than I expected, but in a good way," said a shopper. "I was also scared that it was going to be very fragile, but it's thick and sturdy, which I'm very happy about. I would totally gift this to someone who loves coffee or even as a staple [for] a new home."

Cons 👎

If you can call this a con, some shoppers said the insulation is so good, it's almost too good.

"It's so well insulated that you can hold a freshly brewed cup of tea in your hands and it only feels lukewarm to the touch," said one person. "It's great for warming your hands but it also tricks me into often assuming it's cool enough to drink and it's absolutely not. I have scalded my mouth more than once."

Others mentioned because they're glass, they're a little more fragile than your average mug.

"Loved the way these looked and felt, but one little drop and they shattered into a bunch of little pieces," said one reviewer.

"Fantastic glasses. However, I recently dropped one on a hardwood floor. It shattered into a million pieces," shared another.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

