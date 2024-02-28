These 'lightweight' running shoes are 50% off on Amazon Canada — 'surprisingly comfortable'

These Amazon sneakers are on sale for up to 50% off. (Photos via Amazon)

Comfortable shoes are a must — there's no debating that. If you're struggling to find a comfy sneaker that doesn't look absolutely atrocious, Amazon Canada has some practical yet cute shoes that won't cost you an arm and a leg. And if you appreciate a good deal (because who doesn't?), the ALEADER Women's Energycloud Running Shoes are currently up to 50 per cent off. Shoppers say they're sleek, lightweight, flexible and easy to slip on — plus, they're available in a variety of colours. If you're interested in these "awesome" women's shoes, keep reading.

Why they're a good deal

These women's sneakers are made from a skin-friendly, stretchy knit that'll hug your feet without stifling them. They feature breathable flexibility — and socks are optional, depending on how you roll.

They have an "Energycloud" midsole that merges with the outsole, promising comfort and excellent cushioning — perfect for running errands all day.

The comfy sock liner offers support for your arches, and they'll wick away moisture and reduce odour so your feet can stay fresh.

They also feature adjustable laces, allowing you to slip your feet in with ease, and come in multiple colourways. And at 50 per cent off, they're a definite steal.

What others are saying

⭐️ 4.3/5 stars

💬 6,900+ reviews

🏆 "Pleasantly surprised by how comfortable these are!"

Shoppers are "pleasantly surprised by how comfortable these are!"

"They fit and look great," said one customer. However, they said, "I would not recommend them for serious workout or hiking."

Someone with plantar fasciitis said that "these are amazing" and are "lightweight and comfortable."

One person said they're "good for casual walking" but "not overly sturdy" — they wouldn't suggest wearing them for particularly active activities.

Another reviewer added that they're "light to travel with" and have "a nice support for the arch."

The final verdict

These sneakers are perfect for casual walking and running errands — they have good arch support and are super comfortable and lightweight. However, they aren't the ideal shoe for hitting the track or hiking trail. So, if you're looking for a daily running shoe that's easy to slip on, these are a great option. And at half off, they're definitely worth adding to your cart.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.