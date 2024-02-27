These 'miracle' dishwasher cleaner tablets are 32% off on Amazon — shop for $14

Amazon deal: Save 32 per cent on dishwasher cleaner tablets (photo via Getty).

Be honest, when was the last time you cleaned your dishwasher? Over time, grease, soap scum and food debris can build up, creating a breeding ground for germs and reducing the efficiency of the appliance. If you use your dishwasher regularly, experts recommend cleaning it at least once a month. Even if you usually hand wash your dishes, those same experts say not to let your dishwasher "go without a cleaning for longer than six months."

If scrubbing and wiping your dishwasher seems like too much of a hassle, there are products available to do the hard work for you, like these Maravello Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets. With over 1,700 reviews on Amazon Canada, shoppers say the tablets leave your dishwasher "clean, shiny and smelling fresh." To shop the 28-pack of tablets for 32 per cent off and get a head start on your spring cleaning, check out the details below.

The details

These deep-cleaning tablets deodorize, clean and descale your dishwasher — eliminating limescale, grease and build-up from your unit.

Place an effervescent tablet directly into your dishwasher, run a cycle, and open for a just-like-new clean. The dishwasher tablets are compatible with domestic and commercial dishwashers to clean the machine's filter, sprinkler and pipeline.

What people are saying

Maravello's Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets have racked up over 1,700 reviews from Amazon shoppers and a 4.4-star rating.

According to one reviewer, they "work well" and leave your appliance "clean, shiny and smelling fresh."

The tablets are "tough on smells" and will "shine up the inside of your dishwasher," says another shopper. "I was impressed," they say. They're "little power tabs."

Dubbed "miracle tablets" by a third shopper, the dishwasher tablets work "far better than [they] thought."

The dishwasher is "completely stink-free" after using them, they write. They're "nothing short of amazing."

While shoppers note the tablets "work well," even on older dishwashers, some say they "worked a little" but were "not great."

They "didn't do a really good job" of "cleaning the surfaces of our dishwasher," notes one shopper. A "more thorough surface clean is needed still."

The verdict

Spring is just around the corner, and if you want to get a head start on your seasonal cleaning to-do list, there's no better time to start than now. Amazon Canada is home to hundreds of cleaning essentials, including these "miracle" dishwasher cleaning tablets. On sale for 32 per cent off, shoppers say the tablets are "tough on stains" and leave your dishwasher "clean, shiny and smelling fresh." However, some note a little manual labour may be needed for tougher jobs, something to keep in mind when heading to checkout.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.