These No. 1 bestselling solar deck lights are just $29 for Prime Day

The best thing about summer? All the fun things we get to do outside! Like dining al fresco, board games out back and chatting into the wee hours around the fire pit. Problem is, the natural glow of an outdoor blaze or the romantic aura of candles might not provide enough light for us to find our way back into the house. But we've found a solution: Solpex Solar Deck Lights. They're stylish yet discreet and bright enough to guide your feet up the steps and through the door. Oh, and they're $11 off right now.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This deal landed at just the right time if you're doing outdoor entertaining prep now — not only are these glittering gizmos on sale, but this is the lowest they've been since the start of May. If you're looking to snag a great deal before the price goes up again, act now.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Don't you just love a light you don't have to plug in? These easy-to-install little LED lights require no wiring — they are sun-powered which means they collect energy all day. When the evening comes around, they automatically start glowing, courtesy of Mother Nature's favorite power station. These lights are also durable and weather-resistant so you can keep them up year-round. They fit over any edges you might need illuminating and can be secured using screws or heavy-duty double-sided tape.

Convenient and energy-efficient, the sleek lights also have a minimalist design to light your way at night without disrupting your outdoor aesthetics during the day. You can install them on decks, walls, staircases and even the edge of a pool — a lovely way to keep things lit and safe.

Ever walked down the aisle at a movie theater and thought, Man, I'd like to have my footsteps guided into my home in such a safe, stylish way? Now you can! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 9,100 shoppers rave about these luminous gadgets.

Pros 👍

Fans rave about the warmth of the lights. "I put these around the screen frame in the pool area," offered an outdoor entertainer. "They add just the right touch of ambiance. I think they provide just enough light to see where you are walking if you are careful. I like that they came with little sticky cushions to keep them in place. I’ve had them installed for a couple of months now and they seem to work really well."

"We mounted these on a split rail fence along a pathway," wrote another happy shopper. "They provide the amount of light we need for wayfinding and work well even on cloudy days. Really love the low profile when installed on the fence. Will have to see how long they last, but for now, we are well pleased."

"Easy to mount," a doting pet owner shared. Very bright, so our dog can find her way up and down the steps on a really dark night. Replaceable rechargeable batteries make it something that will last."

Cons 👎

If there's one major issue, it's that too many cloud days in a row stop these from charging. "Nice lighting," raved a five-star fan. "Works great only drawback is if it stays cloudy or rainy they don’t charge. Looks great. Lights are not too bright but emit enough light to not trip on stairs. I wish I could buy in smaller quantities because I want more but don’t need 16!"

Make sure you have the right size drill bit for mounting these, too. "My only complaint is the mounting holes are small. I used a cordless drill to mount them and the drill bit didn't quite fit in the hole causing them to bore out."

