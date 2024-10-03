These stylish slip-ons are perfect for fall — and they're on sale for 20% off ahead of October Prime Day: 'Like walking on little clouds'

Amazon Canada shoppers say they're "warm, cozy and trendy" and the perfect addition to any fall outfit.

Shoppers say the shoes are "like a cozy hug" — and they're on sale ahead of Prime Day in Canada. (Photo via Amazon)

It's time to bust out the stylish cold weather gear you need to stay warm. While some people are willing to shell out hundreds for a pair of slip-ons, there's a more affordable way to sport your favourite fall fashion trends for less. Right now on Amazon Canada , the DREAM PAIRS Women's Slippers are 20 per cent off ahead Fall Prime Day.

More than 200 shoppers have bought a pair of these fur-lined slip-on shoes in the last month alone. Keep scrolling to see why Amazon Canada shoppers call these trendy fall slipers"a cozy hug" for your feet.

The details

Dream Pairs Women's Slippers are available in black, chestnut, grey and sand — making them perfect for styling with your favourite fall looks. Wear them with jeans, leggings or with a dress for a casual (and seriously on trend) look.

These cozy fall must-haves are made from durable suede leather and lined with 17mm of plush faux fur to keep your feet warm. They also have a 1.57-inch platform heel to give you a slight boost, an EVA outsole to ensure traction and a latex and foam insole, which provides arch support throughout the day.

What reviewers are saying

🛍️ 150+ reviews

⭐ 4.43-star average rating

🏅Shopper say these shoes feel "like a cozy hug" and call them "a great alternative" to more expensive styles.

Reviewers write that these shoes are "warm, cozy and trendy" and like that they're "not clunky" or made of "hard plastic."

They note that they're "easy to slip on" and are perfect for yard work but also "stylish enough" to wear with a nicer outfit while running errands.

"It's a lifestyle," explains one shopper, saying that they "wear them everywhere." Others say wearing them is "like walking on little clouds."

However, when it comes to fit, people have mixed responses with some saying that it's true to size but others saying you should size up.

Dream Pairs Slippers are on sale ahead of Prime Day in Canada. (Image via Amazon Canada)

DREAM PAIRS Women's Slippers $52 $65 Save $13 See at Amazon

The verdict

The DREAM PAIRS Women's Slippers are a cozy and stylish fall wardrobe staple and that they can be worn in a variety of situations. They note that the faux fur lining is extremely comfortable and keeps their feet warm during colder days.

These trendy slippers are a number one bestseller on Amazon Canada and are currently on sale for $52, which is a fraction of what the price of other retailers.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

