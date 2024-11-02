These tummy-control flare leggings are 'super flattering' — and they're just $19

They're so soft, you won't want to take them off, fans say: 'They hug my body in all the right places.'

The cozy season is upon us, which is excellent news for Gilmore Girls fans and soup lovers who live in leggings. Quick question, though: How are your favorite old leggings looking right now? Yeah, it's time to update your leggings collection. Why not trade up for a super-flattering style that's affordable and epically comfortable? Shoppers say Sunzel flare leggings are ultra-soft and comfortable, hugging them in all the right places (while binding in none) thanks to the clever cut, tummy control and flattering flared silhouette. And sure, they look expensive but looks can be deceiving: Right now, you can snag a pair (or three) for as little as $19 each in certain colors and sizes.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

The No. 1 bestselling Sunzel Flare Leggings are a hot buy at Amazon at up to 35% off. Snag a pair in basic black, the most popular color, for $19, down from $29. Other shades that are available at a big discount include dark gray and even bubble pink for just $20.

Why do I need these? 🤔

Fans say these leggings are soft against the skin, have just the right amount of stretch and offer light support in front. Made of a silky nylon-spandex blend, the smooth leggings are easy to slip into and don't reveal too much, shoppers report — whether you're working out or doing chores, they stay in place and keep you covered.

A crossover waistband and V-seam add interest and contribute to a flattering fit. But what really impresses shoppers is the way they sculpt legs, lift the bum and accentuate the waistline.

A flare leg and seamless finish set these $19 leggings apart from the pack. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Shoppers can't stop raving about the fit of Sunzel Flare Leggings, and more than 15,000 have granted them five-star ratings.

Pros 👍

"I'm always skeptical when buying clothes that aren’t from name brands — mostly because the picture always looks different than at arrives," a reviewer admitted. "But I have been happily surprised by these leggings. They are super soft — the quality reminds me of the leggings I get from Costco. They're a buttery-smooth texture that just feels good on your skin. They suck in my tummy area. They have a great stretch."

"They hug my body in all the right places, accentuate my curves, and the high-waist tummy control is super flattering," agreed a second shopper. "An added plus, they are squat proof. Best leggings I've owned, compared to Victoria's Secret and Fabletics — I love love love and will be buying more colors. For the price, you can't go wrong."

"These are my favorite pants," said another customer. "I have them in multiple colors and I plan on getting more. Very stretchy and very flattering. I am 5 feet, 8 inches, 195 pounds and have ordered XL ... Good quality, thick yet breathable fabric."

One happy shopper called the Sunzel leggings "better than Lululemon 100%," adding, "So comfortable. They do not get linty at all and are very breathable but not see-through, so that's awesome. Totally recommend! Fits true to size."

Cons 👎

More petite shoppers should pay attention to the length of these leggings for the perfect fit: "The only problem I have is that they’re very long," said one wearer. "I'm about 5 feet 2 inches and I had to get them hemmed." They added, "That is not an issue with them ... It's more because pants have never been short enough for me. They’re very flattering, they go up high on both sides and hold your tummy well." (Note to reviewer: Next time, get the 28" hem rather than the 30". Long-legged folks: You can go up to 32" or 34".)

The leggings may also not be as functional as some hope: "They don't have pockets," lamented a reviewer. "Not a deal breaker, but a bummer." (Note: There is a version with pockets!)

If you'd prefer a non-flared style, those are on sale too! We love these fan favorites from Sunzel:

Amazon Sunzel Workout Leggings $20 $29 Save $9 With four-way stretch, these leggings make it easy to move comfortably no matter where your day takes you, shoppers say. A compression waist helps smooth you out and resists rolling down. $20 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

