On thing about Katy Perry's latest era? Never-ending thongkinis

Katy Perry's album has been deep in ~album mode~ across the summer, announcing her latest era with a slew of futuristic and sometimes cyborgian looks.

In fact, the past few months have seen her rock everything from a Mad Max-style, post-apocalyptic shredded dress at the VMAs to a backless, chain butterfly top to a geometric, leather cutout dress that tbh is one of the most daring looks we have seen for a looooong while.

The album rollout has seen some p spectacular imagery and outfits that emphasise the whole woman-from-the-future vibe that Katy is going for. Whether it's an underboob-flashing bikini paired with literal metallic legs to rocking iridescent rubber rings as a bikini she's very much nailed the sexy alien brief.

Anyway *speaking of bikinis*, the pop diva's down time is giving less femmebot and more The White Lotus season three. Specifically, her off-duty wardrobe has featured a pretty heavy dose of swimwear as the pop star has stunned while on vacay mode: we're talking a literal vintage Chanel thongkini first worn by none other than Claudia Schiffer.

So, all in all, perhaps it's no surprise that her latest look is yet another jaw-dropping bikini. After slaying the crowds at Brazil's Rock in Rio music festival, Katy took to her hotel balcony to regale crowds of fans gathered outside and film a social media video wearing some swimwear that doubled up as a sweet tribute to the country she was staying in.

Rocking a green bikini fringed in yellow (aka the Brazil flag colours), she accessorised the string thongkini with long, loose hair, beaded necklaces, silver earrings and 90s-style micro sunnies.

Obrigada Katy for this gorge swimwear inspo!





