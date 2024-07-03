If you think the water views at this $2M SC island home are amazing, check out the inside wood work

The riverfront views from an Edisto Island house are something to behold, but the website Ridiculous Real Estate thinks it’s the woodwork inside that makes the house special.

“The craftsmanship of this waterfront home really pops!” said Ridiculous Real Estate, which features top homes for sale across the nation.

With more than 3,000 square feet, the house has five bedrooms.

Located at 8717 Crawford Island Lane, the house fronts on Bailey Creek and has views of the South Edisto River beyond.

The asking price is $1,995,000, down from the original asking price in May of $2.25 million.

The 3,023 square-foot house in a traditional two-story beach design and has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

It was built in 2014 on 1.36 acres in the Bailey Island Club community.

The listing agent describes the woodwork as “timeless elegance and meticulous craftsmanship.”

Every door to the outside in this Edisto house is double hung mahogany.

Walls are of pine and cypress, ceilings tongue-and-groove pine. Wood floors flow throughout.

Each bedroom on the first floor has a bath. The large second-floor room could be a bedroom or flex room.

The kitchen has top of the line appliances and an eating area.

Built by Terry Hoff of Edisto, the gourmet kitchen has custom cabinetry and woodwork, a brick wall, wood countertops, an eating area and a farmhouse sink. Several mahogany double doors are fashioned at every entrance, patio to front door. The house has a Reverse Osmosis Water System to filter water.

A large screened-in porch and covered front porch offer views of the water and surrounding areas.

A screened porch overlooks the creek and surrounding maritime forest.

It has a private dock with river access.

The Bailey Island Club has a community deep water boat dock and boat ramp and 400 acres of nature preserve with hiking trails, hunting areas, stocked freshwater ponds, a Cypress Bottom Boardwalk, and a canoe/kayak shed at the Salt Pond.

Designed by KBS of Columbia, the development has 32 homesites on 671 acres in the Atlantic Maritime Forest. KBS, a construction company specializing in design and engineering, landscaping and earthwork.was named for Kenneth B. Simmons, the first South Carolina-born landscape architect, who started the company in 1946, its website says.