Thinking of moving to Europe? These cities have the highest and lowest rent

Dreaming of starting a new life in Europe? HousingAnywhere has just released their International Rent Index for Q4, shedding light on the rental prices in some of the continent’s most popular cities. The study analyzed 28 cities across 12 European countries, revealing fascinating insights into the cost of apartment rentals. So, which cities are the priciest, and where can you find the best deals?

It’s important to note that this study excluded major rental hubs like Oslo, London, and Copenhagen, which could significantly impact overall trends in rental costs.

The most expensive cities in Europe for renting

The most expensive city to rent in Europe is Amsterdam, with an average rent of €2,164 per month (approximately $2,293.84 USD). Amsterdam is a popular hotspot for expats and is known for being very English-friendly. Despite taking the top spot, apartment prices here are down by 1.6% over the past year.

Following closely is Rome, where an apartment will cost you €2,000 per month (around $2,120 USD). Known for its warm weather and historic attractions, Rome’s popularity continues to grow, with a 2.6% increase in rent prices over the past year. Here are the 10 most expensive places to rent in Europe:

Amsterdam, Netherlands: €2,164 per month ($2,293.84 USD) Rome, Italy: €2,000 per month ($2,120 USD) The Hague, Netherlands: €1,973 per month ($2,091.38 USD) Rotterdam, Netherlands: €1,950 per month ($2,067 USD) Stuttgart, Germany: €1,890 per month ($2,003.40 USD) Paris, France: €1,850 per month ($,1961 USD) Milan, Italy: €1,800 per month ($1,908 USD) Utrecht, Netherlands: €1,798 per month ($1,905 USD) Florence, Italy: €1,700 per month ($1,802 USD) Munich, Germany: €1,700 per month ($1,802 USD)

The most affordable cities in Europe for renting

On the other hand, these are the cities where you’ll save a few bucks on rent.

Budapest, Hungary: €877 per month ($929.62 USD) Athens, Greece: €900 per month ($954 USD) Turin, Italy: €1,100 per month ($1,166 USD) Porto, Portugal: €1,100 per month ($1,166 USD) Helsinki, Finland: €1,200 per month ($1,272 USD) Vienna, Austria: €1,350 per month ($1,431 USD) Brussels, Belgium: €1,350 per month ($1,431 USD) Prague, Czech Republic: €1,350 per month ($1,431 USD) Köln, Germany: €1,450 per month ($1,537 USD) Valencia, Spain: €1,465 per month ($1,552.90 USD)

