Thinning hair? Early Prime Day deals start at $7 for these strand-thickeners

Everything you need to sprout and maintain new tresses — from a proven growth treatment system to a celeb-favorite volumizing spray

Amazon October Prime Day 2024 is almost upon us, which means, for professional shoppers like me, it's time to get serious about finding the best deals. As a beauty editor, I'm sorting through hundreds of products each day, but one way I've found to narrow down big sales events is by first identifying the hair and skin care issues I'm trying to solve and to then searching for specific remedies. For example, I'm 51, and I've had thinning hair since my mid-40s. To keep my mane healthy and full, I treat the root cause (no pun!) with serums and oils. I also take supplements and manage the appearance of what hair I have left with high-quality styling products (like the best dry shampoos).

I'm not alone in this: unexpected or sudden hair loss (along with the equally demoralizing thinning and shedding) can feel embarrassing, but it's actually more common than most of us think: 40 million men and 20 million women (thanks, menopause!) in the U.S. experience it. If you're one of them, now's the time to check out some trusted, tried-and-true solutions to help build your strands — especially with the early Prime Day deals on hair-loss products I've found this week.

The following are a few of my favorite items for fine and thinning hair. I've had success with all of them — here's hoping you will too.

Heeta Heeta Scalp Massager for Hair Growth $7 $11 Save $4 File this silicone brush under "things you don't think you need until you try them." Regular scalp massages are one of the best and first steps you can take if you want to stimulate hair growth. This brush makes it easy — just apply your shampoo or hair oil and go to town in circular motions for a minute or two. Not only will you be helping unclog pores on your scalp and improve circulation, but the whole process feels amazing. Grab the doodad while it's nearly 50% off. $7 at Amazon

Boldify Boldify Hairline Powder $18 $25 Save $7 Boldify's Hairline Powder is not only one of our best gray roots touch-up products of the year, it's also quite good for filling in a sparse hairline. If you have silver roots and you're suffering from thinning hair, this might just be your ticket. It's not as harsh as some of the spray formulations and it's easy to wash out — all of which is crucial for maintaining fine, thinning hair and helping stave off additional shedding. The shade range here is impressive — there are 14 to choose from, including three blonde. There's even a silver option, if you're interested in maintaining your grays while filling in patchiness and making your coif look more robust. Last surprise bonus: The powder works a bit as a dry shampoo to absorb excess oil so you can shampoo less. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Wild Growth Hair Oil $9 $13 Save $4 With more than 26,000 5-star reviews, this plant-based formula — which includes olive, coconut and jojoba oils — works to promote hair growth and hair strength safely and naturally. The mix of oils is the magic formula here: Coconut oil helps to moisturize hair and repair split ends (same with jojoba oil), so that new hair growth remains hydrated and healthy; some evidence also suggests that using olive oil on the hair helps to stimulate growth by, among other things, strengthening hair follicles. And pumpkin seed oil isn't only for fall recipes, folks: In one study, the ingredient appeared to promote hair growth in test subjects. Along with encouraging hair to grow longer and stronger, the oil also works to soften and detangle hair and reduce blow-drying time, which also helps to reduce the amount of heat damage done to locks in the process of styling. All that for the current sale price of $9 makes this a truly great steal. $9 at Amazon

Amazon Kitsch Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth $16 $19 Save $3 If you're looking for a more concentrated oil to stimulate to strength and thicken your strands, this rosemary potion from Kitsch might just fit the bill. Topically applied rosemary oil has been clinically proven to initiate new hair growth while simultaneously preventing further loss. In fact, a 2015 study suggests that rosemary essential oil is as effective as minoxidil at growing new hair in mice. This is an excellent rosemary oil should you want to try it out: Kitsch's formula contains follicle-stimulating biotin and it's also color-safe and safe for sensitive skin. $16 at Amazon

Neutrogena Neutrogena Exfoliating Healthy Scalp Clarify & Shine Shampoo $10 $13 Save $3 Some forms of hair loss can be caused by product buildup on the scalp and, if your hair is both shedding and looking dull, Neutrogena's Healthy Scalp shampoo may offer relief. It's non-medicated, color safe and sulfate free and, while the formula is strong enough to dissolve built-up gunk on your scalp and strands, it's not too harsh to be used occasionally on fine or thinning hair. Best of all is the grapefruit scent, which is citrus-y and fresh but not at all sweet. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Nioxin Scalp + Hair Thickening System $38 $45 Save $7 A rare sale! Nioxin's award-winning hair treatment works for thinning locks on several levels, providing moisture and strengthening the strands to help thwart breakage while deeply cleansing the scalp of follicle-cloggers like sebum and other oils. It comes in numerous levels, starting at Level 1 and going through 4, depending on the severity of your thinning. The products are wildly popular, with Alyssa Milano praising their effectiveness and more than 7,000 five-star Amazon reviewers waxing poetic. "Perfect for women with thinning hair!" exclaims one enthusiastic user. "I’ve tried everything once my hair started to thin as I got older, and nothing has worked until I found this hair system. A friend of mine asked me what I used and now she is using it and seeing [results] with her hair..." $38 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.