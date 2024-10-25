Thinning locks? Shoppers rave about this hair-growth supplement — and it's on rare sale

One fan said their hair 'feels so much thicker' after using these collagen-packed tablets.

Whether owing to stress or simple aging, thinning hair is a common issue for both men and women. But just because something happens to plenty of people doesn't mean you should have to suffer through it. If you're shedding more than usual, it's important to consult a dermatologist to try to figure out what could be behind it, along with researching what evidence-based treatments might work for you. If, however, you don't want to wait until then to take action, you might want to try a supplement, and it just so happens that Amazon has Viviscal's renowned Hair Growth Supplement on rare sale as a part of Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul blitz. Shoppers can score a one-month supply for $27, which works out to just 45 cents a tablet.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Hair loss treatments can cost into the thousands, and they aren't always guaranteed to work. This supplement is certainly not 100% guaranteed either, but it is an inexpensive option to try. This is the lowest price we've seen on Viviscal since Black Friday, so if you're looking to give it a shot as a hair-growth solution, now is definitely the time to pounce.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Maybe you're wondering: "Do hair loss supplements actually do anything?" They can definitely help, says New York City dermatologist Dr. Gary Goldenberg, founder of Goldenberg Dermatology. "Supplements that contain ingredients to block DHT [dihydrotestosterone] — one of the drivers of androgenetic hair loss — can help slow down the process of hair loss," he says. "Other ingredients, such as biotin, help strengthen hair and nails."

Biotin, along with zinc, vitamin D, iron and niacin, can "help decrease DHT, improve hair strength, and have antioxidant properties," Goldenberg says.

Viviscal Hair Growth Supplement contains collagen, biotin, zinc, vitamin D, iron and niacin, and a three-month clinical trial found that it increased the number of hairs in participants by 32% and decreased shedding by 39%. The researchers also found that using the supplement led to higher quality-of-life assessment scores among supplement users compared to those who took a placebo.

Of course, it's important to point out that hair loss is a complex phenomenon, and it's difficult to guarantee that any supplement will help. Still, Goldenberg says, supplements can be a part of a larger treatment plan: "Supplements are one of the tools we use to treat thinning hair, mainly androgenetic alopecia and telegen effluvium." (That's a fancy way to say hair loss and shedding.) Goldenberg typically recommends that patients use supplements as part of a larger treatment regimen that includes things like platelet-rich plasma injections and topical minoxidil.

Again, any remedies should be pursued with the guidance of a dermatologist. "There are many currently available therapies that are helpful to slow down and even reverse hair loss," the good doctor says. "But don’t wait. Once follicles are gone, it’s very difficult to bring them back."

The wake-up call that you, and your follicles, have been waiting for. (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 19,000 Amazon reviewers swear by Viviscal.

Pros 👍

"I'm in my 60s and my hair is getting finer and finer," shared one five-star fan. "During menopause, I lost a lot of hair! I was just tired of not being able to even style my hair because it was so fine and thin. Last-ditch effort, I bought this product when it was discounted. I've been using it for two months now, and I've got to say, I love being able to wash, brush and style my hair. It feels so much thicker, and the near-bald spot on the crown of my head is filling in. I was truly a skeptic, but I will buy this product again."

A fellow happy customer said that Viviscal "reduced my hair loss significantly." They added: "I purchased this after noticing significant hair loss after a very stressful period in my life. I didn't expect it to regrow my hair, but I hoped at least it would stop my hair loss. It has stopped the hair loss, and I am noticing hair regrowth after three months of usage."

"I'm a 72-year-old female who noticed that my front hairline was receding," shared another rave reviewer. "[I] thought I would try this. It took about 4-5 months but I then began seeing my two areas by my forehead, filling in with hair! These pills really work and I've noticed over all my head that my hair was thickening."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers warn that it can work too well.

My entire face has started growing hair," shared one shopper. "My hairline has now made contact with my eyebrow and my cheeks and back of neck now have hair. I usually have a few chin hairs but now my face is covered."

"I've been taking them for almost 6 months now to help with hair thinning and I am covered in new baby hair throughout my head," shared a fan whose dermatologist recommended Viviscal. "The only downside is hair will grow EVERYWHERE. even if you've had laser hair removal."

