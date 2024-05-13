A third 'Downton Abbey' film is coming

Just when you thought you’d seen the last of the Crawleys, it has been confirmed that Julian Fellows will direct a third Downton Abbey film. The majority of the cast will be returning for this second sequel, with Downton Abbey: A New Era’s director, Simon Curtis, also back in the director’s chair.

Created in 2010, the television series chronicled the lives of the Crawley family, whose home is the aristocratic seat of Downton Abbey, from from 1911-1925. Unusually for a period drama of the time, it gave equal attention to the antics of the downstairs staff, and became a world-wide phenomenon. It was notable for launching the careers of several stars, including Lily James, Dan Stevens and Michelle Dockery, while also featuring national treasures such as Maggie Smith, Jim Carson and Hugh Bonneville.

The first Downton Abbey film was released in 2019, and took place in 1927. It followed the household as they prepared to host the Royal Family on a visit, and also saw an assassination attempt made on the king. Meanwhile, a sequel, A New Era, was released in 2022, and was set predominantly in the South of France.

Here’s everything we know about the third film so far.

The original cast

Most of the fan favourites are returning: Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera and Douglas Reith have been confirmed on the cast list. Dominic West, who featured in the second film, will also be reappearing.

Sadly, Maggie Smith’s character Lady Violet is no longer with us, so she won’t be making an appearance (unless in a flashback capacity). Imelda Staunton has also ruled herself out for reprising her role as Lady Maud. Other notable omissions from the cast list released by Carnival Productions are Matthew Goode, otherwise known as Lady Mary’s racing-driver husband, Henry Talbot, as well as Tuppence Middleton, who played Lucy, the wife of former chauffeur Tom Branson.

ITV

The new faces

A string of notable new names have been confirmed, including Paul Giamatti, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan – though Giamatti has had a previous cameo as Cora’s brother, Harold.

The plot

The last film had two major plots: one saw Lady Mary at home welcoming film crews inside the Abbey to help diversify their income and rebuild their leaky roof, while the other saw Lord and Lady Grantham visiting the French Riviera to investigate why a French aristocrat had left his property to Lord Grantham’s mother, Lady Violet. Subplots included Lady Cora’s illness, Tom and Lucy’s pregnancy, and Moseley proposing to Miss Baxter.

PBS

Though scant details of the new film have been released, it’s likely the action will pick up when A New Era left off, particularly as it has been revealed that Dominic West will be reprising his role as the actor Guy Dexter, last seen riding off into the sunset with butler Thomas by his side. The marriage of Lady Mary and Henry Talbot was on the rocks in the last film, and though she didn’t stray, his absence points to a divorce or estrangement in this new film. Meanwhile, the family will be adjusting to life without their great matriarch, Lady Violet, and we might also see some of the children growing up and getting up to mischief.

The release date

There’s as of yet no information on the release date, but as production has just started, we’d anticipate no earlier than spring 2025.

