This $10 hair-strengthening oil has 75,000+ five-star fans: 'It actually works'

It includes rosemary and mint, which users say not only bolsters strands but leaves them soft and shiny.

Sick of trying a million and one hair products to find one that does the trick? Social media has made it easier than ever to crowd-source opinions on popular products to get a sense of how they work before committing to a purchase. Now you can click "add to cart" with confidence. One commodity TikTok users can't get enough of? Mielle Organics Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil, which features rosemary and mint — two ingredients that may be effective for promoting hair growth, according to Heathline. Right now, you can get this one for just $10.

According to a 2015 study published by the National Library of Medicine, rosemary oil was found to be as effective at promoting hair growth as some over-the-counter treatments and medicines. The study investigated how effective rosemary oil was in the treatment of alopecia compared with minoxidil 2%. After six months, "both groups experienced a significant increase in hair count," researchers said.

Rosemary and mint are known to help increase blood circulation, which can allow more oxygen to get to your scalp and stimulate hair follicles. Mielle's mega-popular elixir has both ingredients, and you can snag the No. 1 bestseller for just $10 on Amazon.

Apply the oil to your scalp two to three times a week, gently massaging it into follicles. It should not only help boost shine but leave your strands smelling fresh. This woman-owned brand also makes other products including shampoo, conditioner and hair masks to help ensure every day is a good hair day.

If stronger, shinier hair is what you're after, a few drops'll do ya. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Amazon shoppers are big fans — more than 100,000 bottles have been purchased in the last month.

"This product is awesome and actually works," raved one of 75,000-plus five-star reviewers. "I just bought a bottle for my friend, since she also suffers from thin hair and hair loss. I highly recommend this product for all hair types. I have very thin hair, and this product is just what I needed, plus you don't pay the expensive dollars like other hair-loss products. Highly recommended."

Another shopper said, "Even though it’s a small bottle, a little goes a long way." The same shopper also shared a special technique that they say leaves their hair especially soft and shiny. "I usually pour my shampoo amount on my hand then add a few drops of the rosemary with it, and it smells so good while in the shower. Leave it in for about three to four minutes, then I rinse it off."

A third reviewer said they noticed a difference in their scalp health after using this product. "After looking at photos of my hair before I started using the oil, I can say it has made a huge difference. My hair is so shiny and fuller than it has been in years. Not to mention the one bottle has lasted me the full three months with consistent usage."

"This product works very well for hair loss," another buyer said. "I used it on my mother — she now has hair where she didn’t in the front."

Another pleased reviewer, who said, "This stuff works," shared a tip: "It has a strong smell and is definitely greasy, so I don’t use it without washing it out before going out."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.