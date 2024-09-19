This $20 viral-phenom sports bra that doubles as a tank is a win for big busts

Women with larger busts know that finding a comfortable sports bra is practically a sport in and of itself. Most are too tight and too expensive and super ugly to boot. Finding an option that makes you look and feel your best while keeping everything in place can feel impossible. But that's where I come in. I've tried every design and style from wire-free, underwire, racer-back and criss-cross designs to those extra-supportive models that make it hard to breathe.

So imagine my excitement when a friend suggested the Lemedy Padded Sports Bra. I thought I'd have to spend a fortune on the perfect fit, but this beauty is on sale for as little as $20 at Amazon.

Amazon Lemedy Padded Sports Bra The bra pulls on overhead — no fiddling with hooks and clasps — and the longline design means it can double as a tank top under a sweater or hoodie. $22 at Amazon

And that friend of mine? She's not the only fan. The Lemedy Sports Bra has been going viral on TikTok, solving problems for busty exercisers everywhere. Though I was skeptical (how can thin straps like that hold up during a workout?), I finally ordered one.

Dear reader, let me tell you: I'm in love.

The moment I tried it on, I was intrigued. The Lemedy Sports Bra not only holds you in and supports you like a hug, but it also makes the girls look good, too. It's lightly padded, so even if you're not packing too much, it'll give you a bit of a lift (and you can remove the pads if you like). It's soft and breathable.

And about those straps? I was thrilled to discover they don't dig into the shoulders or leave red marks. After working out in it, I immediately bought another color. One note: Consider going up a size, especially if you have a larger bust.

The bra is available in 27 colors ranging from neutrals to pastels, and it has amassed quite the following. Not only has it been trending on TikTok for how supportive and cute it is, but it also has over 40,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

"The design of this tank top is both chic and practical," one shopper raved. "The thoughtful cut and fit provide a flattering silhouette while allowing for unrestricted movement during various exercises!"

Another agreed: "Very good compression, and flattering. If you have big breasts, this bra will give you good support. I would recommend a size up if you don't like the smushed boob look."

The layered design of this sports bra means extra security. Bonus: It's available in 27 colors. (Amazon)

If you're self-conscious about your upper back or armpit area, this sports bra has earned the curvy-girl stamp of approval. Shares one: "I’m 5'5", around 150 pounds and have big boobs and some back and armpit fat. ... I usually struggle to find bras that I like. One of my biggest peeves is when the bra elastic cuts right through the armpit/back fat. These don’t do that. They’re perfect for curvy girls! I wear them with high-waisted leggings and the length, coverage and support are honestly great. I’ve tried all the brands out there and this bra is up there, if not better than some of them. Do yourself a favor and just buy it. I’m obsessed and ordering it in three more colors."

Though I wouldn't recommend this bra for running or any high-impact sports, it's great for yoga, Pilates or weight training. Plus, you can wear it out or around the house; it's such a relief to have great support without that squashed sports bra feeling.

The ultimate praise comes from this reviewer, who says she prefers the Lemedy Sports Bra to that pricey other brand: "As someone who loves Lululemon, this is a great alternative to save money! It has a built-in bra so it's just so convenient to slip on and go. I run long distances and it's perfect. I have a small-medium bust size and it has great support. Also super flattering."

