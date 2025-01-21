This $34 'life-changing' window insulation kit is a winter must-have — 10,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon Canada

Shoppers say this weatherproofing kit is an "affordable option to keep the cold Canadian weather out."

This window insulation kit will help keep out cold drafts this winter — and it's less than $35. (Photo via Amazon)

It's been quite the chilly week in certain parts of Canada, hasn't it? If you've been feeling those cold drafts seeping in through your windows, you're not alone. We've got a handy little solution that might help: the 3M Indoor Window Insulation Kit from Amazon Canada. This easy DIY solution is a quick and effective way to keep the cold air out and the cozy warmth in.

3M Indoor Window Insulation Kit $34 at Amazon

For less than $35, you can help boost your home's insulation and reduce any unwanted drafts. Staying cozy without cranking the heat? Sounds good to me. Keep scrolling to read more about this affordable winter must-have.

The details

This 3M Indoor Window Insulation Kit is an easy and effective way to help save energy and cut heating costs. This simple DIY solution uses heat shrink window film to reduce heat loss by insulating your windows, therefore making your home warmer and more comfortable during cold winter days and nights.

It will also help prevent condensation and frost build-up, protect your windows and improve your indoor air quality. The kit is quick and easy to install and fits five indoor windows (3' x 5'), making it suitable for most homes (other sizes are available, too).

What reviewers are saying

⭐️ 4/5 stars

💬 17,500+ ratings

🏆 One shopper said this kit is an "affordable option to keep the cold Canadian weather out."

3M Indoor Window Insulation Kit $34 at Amazon

More than 10,000 people have given this kit a five star review — someone even dubbed it "life-changing."

"It worked better than I ever expected," one impressed shopper claimed. They confirmed it was "easy to apply" and said that "the instructions were clear."

Another person said the rooms where they used the product are "noticeably warmer" and have "no more drafts." However, they did note that "the included [double] sided tape isn't great."

One reviewer confirmed it "definitely makes a difference" in regard to keeping their space warmer. "Very pleased to be saving some [money] on my gas bill," they continued.

And if you're worried about how it'll look, one person said it "looks just like glass when installed."

The verdict

Is your house feeling a bit drafty? Well, this kit is definitely worth adding to your Amazon cart — especially for less than $35. It's an affordable solution that customers confirm is "easy" to set up and successfully keeps drafts out. This kit could help reduce heat loss and heating costs. However, keep in mind that there have been some complaints about the double-sided tape it comes with.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

