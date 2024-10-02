This $37 safety device for seniors is great for 'for peace of mind' — and it's available on Amazon Canada ahead of Prime Day

Shopper of a button can help a senior in distress alert family members for help.

An emergency button for seniors is "great for peace of mind." (Photo via Getty)

Medical alert systems offer many benefits for seniors — and their families. When it comes to emergencies, time is of the essence, especially for seniors or people with mobility issues who want to maintain a sense of independence. Amazon Canada has a variety of products that can help ease your mind when it comes to caring for seniors, like the Daytech Seniors Emergency Button System available ahead of Fall Prime Day.

Shoppers say the safety item is "great for peace of mind" and that the alarm system comes through "very loud and clear" when the button is pushed by the person who needs help. Keep reading to learn more about the $37 gadget that's been dubbed Amazon's Choice for emergency pagers.

The details

The Daytech Seniors Emergency Button System is a wireless, battery-powered call button that can be worn on lanyards, hung around the neck or placed in a pocket. In the event of an emergency, instead of trying to move or yell for help, the person in distress can press the button that transmits a signal to a receiver and emits a loud ringtone alerting other people in the home for help.

It has a working range of 500 feet when used in open areas and is splash-proof but not waterproof. The receiver, which needs to be plugged in, has 20 different ringtones to choose from as well as five adjustable volume levels and a blue flashing light.

The call button requires two AAA batteries, which are included with the product.

What reviewers are saying

🛍️ 1,700+ reviews

⭐ 4.5-star average rating

🏅One shopper says it's "great for peace of mind" and "easy to use"

This safety device "reduces stress and worry," according to reviews, and is "easy to use and install." Amazon customers have said that having the system in the home "makes life so much easier."

Shoppers also note that the alarm comes through "very loud and clear" and can be heard even if you're separated by two stories.

One reviewer says it helped them "feel secure" knowing that their bed-ridden parent could reach them, calling it "a saviour."

However, some find the sounds the alarm makes to be "annoying." As well, others share that this product won't work for a person who has memory issues as they may not remember to press it.

Shoppers say the alarm comes through "very loud and clear." (Photo via Amazon)

Daytech Seniors Emergency Button System $37 See at Amazon

The verdict

Shoppers praise the Daytech Seniors Emergency Button System for giving them peace of mind when there are people in their house who might need emergency assistance. They like that it's easy to use and install and that the alarm can be heard wherever they are in the house.

It's an Amazon's Choice product and more than 50 people bought one in the last month. It's available for purchase ahead of of Prime Big Deal Days, which is taking place on Oct. 8-9.

