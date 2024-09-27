Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick is a 'game-changer' — and it's 50% off ahead of Fall Prime Day

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device, more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes, supports Wi-Fi 6, watch free & live TV, Save 29 per cent on an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device for a limited time (Photos via Amazon).
Amazon Canada is a treasure trove of deals and sales, especially if you're looking for tech. Ahead of October Prime Day, the retailer has slashed its prices on tons of gadgets, including several Amazon Devices. The Amazon Fire brand includes TVs, tablets and smart speakers, but no Amazon Fire device is better known than the Fire TV Stick.

By delivering access to more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes through apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+, shoppers have called the Amazon-branded device a "game-changer" for home entertainment. Right now, shoppers can take home the user-friendly TV stick for a whopping 50 per cent off, bringing it down to $35. To shop the deal, check out the details below.

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

$35$70Save $35

The all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device provides access to over 700,000 movies and TV episodes, Wi-Fi 6 and live TV.

$35 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick is a do-it-all device that lets you stream videos, watch live TV, install apps, play music and more — straight to your television.

The all-new Fire TV Stick 4K supports Wi-Fi 6 and Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. With the Fire TV Stick 4K, users can stream more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes, including favourites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Crave and more. Plus, with the Alexa voice control feature, you don't have to touch the remote to search and launch content and control compatible smart home devices like your thermostat and smart lights.

⭐️ 4.6/5 stars

💬 7,200+ ratings

🏆 "It's quickly become a game-changer for my TV-watching experience."

Reviewers call this newer Fire TV Stick's picture quality "outstanding" and note the "incredibly sharp, vibrant and lifelike" visuals.

"It truly enhances the viewing experience and makes everything more immersive," writes one shopper.

One of its "standout" features is its "voice control capabilities," they continue. The function is "incredibly convenient" and saves "a lot of time and effort."

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

$50$70Save $20

The all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device provides access to over 700,000 movies and TV episodes, Wi-Fi 6 and live TV.

$50 at Amazon

Another shopper says it "makes watching shows in 4K look amazing," even if you don't already own a smart TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is "incredibly user-friendly" and has "[transformed] my TV experience," writes a third reviewer. The streaming quality is "top-notch," and its interface responsiveness is "impressive." It's "become my go-to entertainment hub."

While the streaming device boasts a 4.6-star rating and an "Amazon's Choice" title, some note the remote can "be a bit sensitive at times" and say it "pushes Amazon shows hard," which may be annoying if you prefer other streaming services.

If you're in the market for a new streaming device or want to upgrade your old Fire TV Stick, this is a deal you won't want to miss. Dubbed a "game-changer" by Amazon shoppers, reviewers call the device "incredibly user-friendly" and "impressive." However, some note the device can be sensitive and heavily pushes Amazon content, something to keep in mind when making your purchase.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

