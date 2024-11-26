This 5-piece folding table and chairs set is nearly 50% off for Amazon Black Friday

Attention, holiday hosts: We're days away from Thanksgiving and just a few weeks before Christmas, so let's review your checklist. Turkey ordered? Good. Pie dough in the freezer? Excellent. Ample seating for all of your guests? Ah, you just remembered that your cousin's bringing her new boyfriend, and your nephew's now old enough to need his own chair. In short, you could a little room at the table. But don't fret! Thousands of Amazon shoppers have found a simple solution in the Flash Furniture Madison 5-Piece Folding Card Table and Chairs Set, and best of all, it's down to $92 from $173 — that's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen yet! While it may not arrive in time for Turkey Day, it'll definitely arrive at your doorstep long before Christmas dinner with weeks to spare.

Why is it a good Black Friday deal? 💰

At $92 (down from $173), this is one of the best prices we're seeing for a 5-piece set — for comparison, this one's very similar and costs $150! On top of that, this is just about as low as it's been all year, so we'd advise snagging it while it's 47% off.

Why do I need this? 🤔

It's always smart to have extra seating on hand juuust in case, and the Flash Furniture set is a prime option. The four included chairs have padded seats so you and your guests won't be subjecting your bums to hard metal, and everything comes pre-assembled.

At 33.5" x 33.5", the table is large enough to accommodate everything from dinner settings to card and board games to jigsaw puzzles, whether you're inviting friends over for a meal or a night of Monopoly. (Don't forget a tablecloth if it's the former!) And when you're finished, everything folds up nice and flat so as not to take up too much space in your basement.

It's easier to eat when you don't have to share your chair! Make a few more spaces at the table courtesy of this top-selling set. (Getty Images)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 11,000 Amazon customers have deemed this set worthy of a perfect five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"To accommodate extra guests at Thanksgiving, I ordered this set," shared one satisfied shopper. "Right out of the box, I realized it was the perfect solution. ... No assembly was required. As for the sturdiness, when not one but two guests knocked over their wine glasses (blame it on that Pinot Noir!), the table never moved. ... Living in Manhattan, my paramount consideration was what I would do with the set after the company went home. ... Luckily, the table and chairs fit nicely in a closet, and I'm looking forward to retrieving them come Christmas."

"Better than all the rest out there," raved another. "I thought there would be assembly, but it was fully assembled. The chairs are nicely padded and I like the way the table folds in forths."

"Looks great," wrote a third. "I am using a tablecloth on it for my small Christmas tree … later, I plan to set up a puzzle on it. I’m sure I’ll use it for many things … plus, when not in use it will be easy to store."

Cons 👎

"Sturdy; easy to set up," said a generally happy buyer, adding, "[The] padding makes it a little difficult to write scores for card games."

"I have wanted a folding card table for quite a while and am glad I settled on this one," shared a final fan, noting, "The legs ... are a little stiff to fold, but are great when enabled. The table is sturdy, does not wobble or lean. It's great for my crafts or [as] an extra table when kids come over."

Oh, and when the table's as crowded as it's sure to be on Thanksgiving, forego the candles for these bad boys:

Amazon BGFHome Cordless Table Lamp, 2-Pack $36 $50 Save $14 with Prime These cordless wonders will give your dining room an inviting ambiance without the risk of a pyro-disaster. They emit a soft glow that can be adjusted with a simple tap, and their minimal, sleek design instantly elevates any surface. While they're ideal for adding some mood lighting to your table while hosting, they can also be used as reading lights on end tables, desks and nightstands, or even outdoors. (They're waterproof and have a sturdy base to help prevent them from tipping over.) When they start to run out of juice — a charge lasts anywhere from eight to 40 hours — they can be charged via USB-C, meaning you won't need to keep buying batteries. Save $14 with Prime $36 at Amazon

