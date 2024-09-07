This 'absolutely gorgeous' 10-piece Carote nonstick cookware set is a steal at $80 — that's nearly 50% off

The granite pots and pans are made without PFOAs, and the slick interiors are a breeze to clean.

Preparing homemade meals is so much more enjoyable when you're not cooking with scratched, gunky pots and pans. If yours are ready to be replaced, you don't have to spend a fortune on a new set. We found an insane Amazon deal on a top-seller. The pieces in this Carote Nonstick Granite 10-Piece Cookware Set have slick interiors that make them a breeze to clean. But what we're really excited about is that the whole shebang is marked down to just $80 (from $150). That's less than the cost of some single pans!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This particular 10-piece cookware set includes 9.5-inch and 11-inch frying pans, a 2.4-quart saucepan with lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole pot with lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid and a silicone turner. All this for $80, which is just about its lowest price in months. Our recommendation? Add it to your cart while it's nearly 50% off.

Why do I need this? 🤔

We love nonstick pans for pancakes, eggs or fish — they make cooking easy and cleaning even easier. How nonstick are the pots and pans in this Carote set? Well, you can simply wipe them clean with a damp paper towel, that’s how residue-proof they are. They're also made from eco-friendly white granite, so this entire line of nonstick pans is PFOA-free — meaning their nonstick coating is also non-toxic. They’re even suitable for use on all stoves, whether they're gas or induction.

You'd think this popular set was made of 24 Carote gold, given its thousands of perfect ratings. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 18,000 Amazon customers thought so highly of this cookware set, they gave it a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"Not only do these look awesome, but they work great on my new electric flat-top stove," wrote one happy home cook. "I actually got a great sear in one of the fry pans and I have to say, this is the most even heat and higher quality pan set I've had in a while."

Another fan agreed: "Absolutely gorgeous. I bought them for my mom for Christmas and she is in love. She said they clean up very well and are easy to clean. They look so high-end and luxurious."

"Our pots and pans have to withstand being used for every meal, every day, for as long as possible," shared another shopper. "These pans handle the job. They have excellent heat distribution, are very easy to clean and don't stain (as far as I can tell). I have made several meals with red sauces, curries and saffron rice (notorious for staining) and nothing has stained so far!"

Cons 👎

Several reviewers lamented the fact that this set is solely for stovetop use. "My only complaint is that they can't go in the oven," said one. "I occasionally like to be able to do this with some dishes I cook, but I now have to dirty a baking pan and have more to clean up." That said, they added, "I am very impressed ... I've had many different brands and these have hit it out of the park."

Another wrote, "The only negative I can say about this product is ... the surface can be prone to scratching; this is expected, and I'd highly advise not using any metal utensils and only use wood, silicone or high-temp plastic cooking utensils."

And if your knives are looking a little rusty, this top-rated set is also on sale for nearly 60% off.

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $120 $345 Save $225 with coupon Over 12,000 Amazon reviewers have given this knife set their five-star seal of approval, and you're gonna love it too! The set comes with a chef's knife, bread knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, paring knife and six steak knives. Plus, you'll also get a sharpening steel, a pair of kitchen shears and a stylish wooden block to store everything in. "Finally sharp (and safe) knives," said one thrilled reviewer. "I have been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen." Save $225 with coupon $120 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

