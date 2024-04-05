This Acer laptop is on sale for just $200 on Amazon Canada — 'speedy little computer'

This "speedy little laptop" is currently 39% off on Amazon Canada — save $130 on the Acer Chromebook 3. (Photo via Amazon)

If you're in the market for a new laptop that won't cost you a fortune, look no further than trusty Amazon Canada. Right now, the Acer Chromebook 3 is currently on sale for a whopping 39 per cent off — that's $130 in savings. Loved by shoppers for its reliability, speed and user-friendly interface, this "speedy little laptop" is an absolute steal for anyone needing a budget-friendly tech upgrade. Whether you're using it for work, school, or just browsing the web, now's the perfect time to snag this deal. Keep scrolling to find out if it's a good fit for you.

The details

If you're looking for a reliable laptop to conquer your daily tasks, the Acer Chromebook 3 might just be your perfect pick. It's portable enough to tote around to the office, school or coffee shop. With its sleek 14-inch display, you can enjoy a pleasant viewing experience whether you're working, streaming or surfing the web.

It'll effortlessly handle your workload, and thanks to its 12-hour battery life, you won't have to worry about draining your battery. Plus, it has 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage, making it perfect for students and professionals alike.

Thanks to its connectivity perks and security features, this Chromebook will help keep things effortless and productive.

What people are saying

⭐️ 4.3/5 stars

💬 100+ reviews

🏆 "I love the features this laptop comes with, and the price is unbeatable."

Amazon shoppers can agree that this Acer laptop is "overall a good pick."

One customer said that "the screen [colours] and quality" are better than previous laptops they've owned.

They were also "impressed" with the long battery life.

Another reviewer said it's "quite fast" and a great "inexpensive computer" for "basic tasks."

They confirmed it's "well worth it," especially for the price.

Another said, "I like how light it is to hold." However, they did point out that it doesn't have an SD memory card slot.

They also complained about the screen display, saying it's "either too dark or too light" with "no in between."

Is it worth it?

Now, this laptop isn't top-of-the-line tech, but it'll certainly get your basic tasks done. If you aren't looking for anything super fancy, this Acer Chromebook fits the bill, especially at its sale price of just $200. It's fast and efficient, and if that's what you're looking for, I'd say it deserves a spot in your cart. Keep in mind before purchasing: there's no SD card drive, and customers have complained about the screen display.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

