This air purifier has over 22,000 5-star reviews — grab it on sale for under $150 ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Having clean indoor air is crucial, and while houseplants are one way to improve the quality of your air at home, sometimes it can feel like a chore to look after them. So, what's the next best thing? An indoor air purifier.

Air purifiers are designed to filter out indoor pollutants like odours, smoke, dust and pet dander. If you're considering adding one to your home, one bestselling version by Levoit has been winning over shoppers — and it's on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day. You can add it to your cart for $150, which is a price worth paying for clean air. Scroll below to see how it works.

The details

The Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier has a three-stage filtration system that’s designed to trap 99.97% of pollutants, helping to relieve allergy symptoms and provide cleaner indoor air. It can purify the air of a 1,095 ft² space once in one hour, while removing harmful particles from wildfire, smoke and VOCs.

With a quiet motor that provides gentle white noise, it’s a great choice for improving the air quality of bedrooms and home offices without excess noise.

Available in both black and white, this purifier also features automated timers to run for up to eight hours at a time, and a night mode to reduce disturbances while you sleep.

How does it work?

Three speed settings (low, medium and high) help to circulate air throughout the room up to five times per hour to achieve rapid purification. It features an advanced three-stage filtration system that combines a mesh layer to collect large particles like lint and hair, a HEPA filter for fine particles like dust mites, pet dander and pollen, and an activated carbon filter to absorb odours.

In order for it to effectively clean the air, it’s recommended that you keep all windows and doors closed while the Levoit Air Purifier is on. Following six months of use you’ll need to change the filters, but in case you forget, this air purifier has a reminder notice warning you when it’s time for a fresh filter.

What reviewers are saying

So far this air purifier has racked up an impressive 4.7-star rating from more than 28,000 reviews, with shoppers designating it as "an excellent purifier for the price." It's also been praised for its efficient performance, as well as being "nice and quiet for sleeping."

Reviewers have shared that this Levoit purifier has "made a big difference in the air quality" and even helps "cut out the odour of the smoke."

As another reviewer raved, it also "works impressively well for dust, allergies, and odours" and "clears air in minutes."

While many reviewers have been impressed by this air purifier, others found that it wasn't totally up to scratch — particularly for cigarette smoke. Reviewers admitted that it "doesn’t do a great job at eliminating cigarette odours," which may be worth considering if you live with smokers.

The verdict

If you want to ensure your indoor air quality is top-notch, it may be time to invest in an air purifier. This one from Levoit has received thousands of positive reviews from satisfied customers, however, if you’re looking for a purifier that can handle cigarette odours you may want to look elsewhere.

