This Amazon knife set is a 'game-changer' for at-home chefs — and it's a whopping 50% off
It comes with a built-in sharpener.
A dull set of knives can be more than just frustrating — it can actually be dangerous while cooking. If you're looking to upgrade your old blades, Amazon Canada shoppers have spotted a deal worth checking out: the imarku Knife Set with Block is currently on sale for 50 per cent off on Amazon Canada.
Quick shop:
This "lightweight" set is deemed a no. 1 bestseller, and customers rave about its "exceptional sharpness." Whether you're a seasoned chef or just want to make meal prep easier, this 14-piece set is worth considering. Keep scrolling for all the details and to shop more kitchen deals below.
Shoppers say these "game-changer" knives are "definitely a worthwhile investment."
The details
This premium set of Japanese stainless steel knives includes 14 pieces, including a chef knife, a serrated bread knife, a slicing knife, a Santoku knife, a paring knife, a utility knife, steak knives, kitchen shears and a built-in sharpening tool.
The knives have anti-slip handles and are made with military-grade synthetic material to decrease hand fatigue while prepping food.
All of the knives are dishwasher safe, but to preserve their sharpness and extend their lifespan, you should hand wash them.
What reviewers are saying
🛍️ 660+ reviews
⭐ 4.5/5 stars
🏅 Shoppers say the knives have "exceptional sharpness" and an "eye-catching design."
Amazon reviewers note that the knives are "lightweight" and that the "ergonomic handles ensure comfort" while doing meal prep.
They detail that the blades have "exceptional sharpness" and that the "sleek" and "eye-catching design" adds "a touch of elegance" to the room.
"Love that it comes with a sharper!" writes one person, with another saying the tool "did a great job of sharpening" an old, dull knife.
Others say that it's "definitely a worthwhile investment" and that they're "a game changer" for the kitchen.
The verdict
Shoppers love that the imarku Knife Set with Block comes with very sharp blades and a sharpener that restores dull knives to tip-top condition. They also like that it has an aesthetically pleasing design that elevates their kitchen.
Hundreds of people have bought one in the past month on Amazon Canada, and you can shop it for more than 50 per cent off at the moment.
Shop more Amazon Canada kitchen deals
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale$18$35Save $17
Vacuum Sealer Machine$100$200Save $100
Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4in1, 5 QT (4.7 L) Capacity$100$120Save $20
Vegetable Chopper (4-in-1)$34$40Save $6
AISIPRIN 24 Pcs Glass Spice Jars with Bamboo Airtight Lids$46$56Save $10
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$60$110Save $50
Sondiko Butane Torch Lighter$24$30Save $6
Air Fryer Liners$20$25Save $5
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine$113$190Save $77
COSORI Air Fryer 4 Qt$117$130Save $13
ecozy Portable Ice Maker$128$180Save $52
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.