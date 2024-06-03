This bestselling Amazon massage gun has over 13,000 5-star reviews — and it's 50% off right now

Snag a bestselling massage gun for 50 per cent off on Amazon Canada right now. (Photo via Getty)

Whether you're an athlete, a fitness enthusiast or just slept on the wrong side of the bed, aches and pains can really throw off your productivity. Just as it's important to stretch before a big game or workout, it's just as essential to have a proper cool-down routine. One helpful tool to relieve soreness and boost mobility is a massage gun, and if you have yet to try one, you've been missing out, my friends.

Right now, the Wattne Muscle Massage Gun Deep Tissue Percussion Massager is a whopping 50 per cent off on Amazon Canada — so now's the perfect time to try it out. Scroll below to read more about the benefits.

What does it do?

Whether you're warming up or recovering from a high-intensity workout, this deep-tissue massage gun can help avoid and alleviate muscle soreness. It'll be your go-to solution for relieving any muscle stiffness.

Its cordless design and ultra-quiet operation make it convenient for use anytime, anywhere, without disturbing the peace.

This massage gun has a rechargeable battery that lasts for three to eight hours on a full charge. With 20 speeds, six attachments and two modes, it'll cater to your specific needs, providing massages for joint pain, myofascial release and overall muscle relief.

It's lightweight and features an anti-drop handle, making it easy to handle and carry. It also comes with a sturdy portable case so that you can enjoy it at home, the gym, the office or wherever else you want to take it.

Why use a massage gun?

There's no doubt that a massage just feels good on sore muscles, but studies have shown that using tools like this affordable massage gun can be beneficial. Vibration therapy has been shown to help alleviate post-workout soreness, which helps you get back to exercising faster. Studies have also shown that pre-workout massages can even result in decreased muscle soreness after an intense sweat session.

In spite of these potential health benefits, using a massage gun carries some risks, especially if it is used incorrectly. Excessive use may lead to ruptured blood vessels, nerve sensitivity, ligament strain, or muscle fibre damage.

If you're curious about incorporating one into your fitness routine, be sure to speak with a doctor or healthcare professional ahead of time.

What shoppers are saying

⭐️ 4.5/5 stars

💬 17,300+ reviews

🏆 "Works like a charm."

A fan-favourite on Amazon, the Wattne massage gun has collected over 17,300 reviews, the vast majority of which are five-star.

One customer said it "works like a charm" and that after "a few minutes on each leg," the "pain and stress are gone."

Another reviewer "really likes" the "several interchangeable attachments" and variety of "intensity settings." They added that "it's a big unit to hold" but said it's "not heavy, though."

Muscle Massage Gun Deep Tissue Percussion Massager. (Photo via Amazon)

Muscle Massage Gun $70 $140 Save $70 See at Amazon

"This is an absolute lifesaver!" said another shopper, adding that "it's surprisingly quiet and has a long-lasting battery."

A fourth shopper described it as "perfect." "[I] noticed relief immediately after use," they wrote. It's a "must-have."

However, some say it's "a bit bulky" and "awkward to hold in place." Another noted that "the build quality feels plastic and cheap."

One con to be mindful of is that "the touch screen seems super sensitive," making it "ridiculously easy to accidentally turn it on or off."

Is it worth it?

On sale for 50 per cent off, the Wattne Muscle Massage Gun is a reviewer-loved, affordable option if you're looking to relieve muscle pain without dropping a ton of money on massages. Shoppers have praised its effective performance, which helps relieve tired and sore muscles. However, they do say it's a bit bulky, which is something to keep in mind if you prefer something smaller.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

