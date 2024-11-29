This Black Friday Paramount Plus streaming deal with SHOWTIME is just $3 right now

Save over $10 with this Black Friday deal and score access to buzzy shows like 'Couples Therapy' and 'Fellow Travelers.'

Looking for something the whole family can enjoy the day after Thanksgiving (AKA Christmas, Day 1 for those who celebrate)? Jack Black stars in the fun, slightly raunch new comedy Dear Santa, about a boy who accidentally misaddresses his Christmas list, out on Paramount+ now. Don't subscribe to the platform? Well, you won't need to write to Santa to fix that!

Ahead of Black Friday, you can get either Paramount+ tier (Paramount+ Essential with ads or the ad-free Paramount+ with SHOWTIME) for just $2.99/month for two months. That’s up to $10 in savings and access to ad-free Showtime shows like Yellowjackets, Couples Therapy, Fellow Travelers and more — plus, the entirety of the Paramount+ library with all its Star Trek content, Yellowstone stuff and nostalgic Nickelodeon shows. You'll also get a live feed of CBS and all the live sports that come along with it.

Are you ready to start streaming — and saving? Here's everything you need to know about this Black Friday Paramount+ deal.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME $2.99/month for two months $12.99/month Save $10 Paramount+ has two tiers available: The ad-supported Paramount+ Essential tier and the ad-free premium Paramount+ with SHOWTIME tier. Both of which are on sale for Black Friday right now. Paramount+ offers a host of live sports airing on CBS, hit shows like Yellowstone spinoffs 1883 and 1923, and movies like PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Mean Girls, If, A Quiet Place and holiday films like Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Bridget Jones's Diary and Bad Santa. The platform is also the streaming home for Champions League soccer and a great way to catch NCAAF games. From now through Dec. 4, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for the Paramount+ Essential plan for just $2.99 per month for two months, or get the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan also for $2.99 per month for two months. $2.99/month for two months at Paramount+

Why is this a good deal?

Anyone who streams anything these days knows that streaming platforms rarely (if ever, *cough* Netflix *cough*) have sales. But not only is this Black Friday deal a literal once-in-a-year event, it will also save you $10, and give you two months of access to great new shows and movies.

Why do I need Paramount+?

Orna Guralnik is the star of 'Couples Therapy,' now streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime. (Paramount+ with Showtime)

Whether it's with or without SHOWTIME — although let's be real, with them priced the same, who isn't getting the ad-free SHOWTIME plan? — Paramount+ is a gold mine of content, like Star Trek, Yellowstone spinoffs, Mayor of Kingstown and Survivor. But on top of that, Paramount+ with Showtime will get you access to Showtime's buzzy series like Yellowjackets, The Curse, Couples Therapy, Fellow Travelers and The Chi.

For families (or just nostalgic millennials) Paramount+ is also great because it's the streaming home of all Nickelodeon content like Spongebob Squarepants, Paw Patrol and iCarly. And don't forget you'll also get live CBS, which is great for awards shows, news and sporting events that aren't streaming.

Sign Up

Who is eligible for the Paramount+ Black Friday deal?

New subscribers can enjoy these deep discounts on monthly subscriptions.

How long is the Black Friday Paramount+ sale running for?

This deal runs through Wednesday, Dec. 4.