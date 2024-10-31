This car window cleaner was an Amazon bestseller among Yahoo Canada readers last week — it's on sale right now (but there's a catch)

This handy gadget has thousands of five-star reviews to back it up.

This car window cleaner will keep your windshield squeaky clean for under $20 — but there's a catch. (Photos via Amazon)

If you own a car, you know the challenge of keeping it clean — especially those hard-to-reach spots, like the inner corners of your windshield. Since we spend so much time driving from point A to B, a bit of wear and tear is inevitable. And there's nothing worse than trying to see through a streaky or less-than-clean window while driving.

According to shoppers, this car window cleaner from Amazon Canada is ideal for tackling those tough-to-reach areas with minimal effort, thanks to its triangular cleaning pad, pivoting head and extended reach.

It was a top seller among Yahoo Canada readers last week. And right now, you can snag it for a sweet 34 per cent off — but only with a Prime membership — bringing the price down to just $19. Keep scrolling for all the details on this deal.

The details

This car window cleaner is designed to make cleaning the interior and exterior of your car's windows "fast" and "easy." Its triangular cleaning pad (that rotates 180 degrees) easily reaches into tricky corners, while the extendable arm eliminates the hassle of awkwardly climbing over seats or the steering wheel to get a good reach.

In addition to typical maintenance cleaning, this tool efficiently removes fog and moisture — a major plus during the colder months. Plus, it can be disassembled for compact storage, so you can keep it in your car at all times.

It comes with four washable microfibre pads that absorb excess water and leave windows streak-free. But that's not all; the handle, made from high-grade carbon steel, doubles as an emergency hammer.

What shoppers are saying

With more than 7,600 reviews on Amazon and a 4.2-star rating, this window cleaner has become a go-to for drivers.

One shopper shared that the gadget is "easy to use" and made "cleaning the windshield a breeze."

Another reviewer also agreed, raving that it "makes cleaning the inside of my windshield so much easier." They also commented on how it leaves "no streaks."

One customer even compared the microfibre pads to the ones used for eyewear, complimenting how delicate yet sturdy the material is.

Along with the positive reviews, it was noted that it would be convenient if the arm extender reached further.

AstroAI Car Window Cleaner with Extendable Handle. (Photo via Amazon Canada)

AstroAI Car Window Cleaner $19 $29 Save $10 with a Prime membership See at Amazon Canada

The verdict

This car window cleaner from Amazon turns a typically tedious chore into something quick and effortless. Having this tool on hand ensures clear visibility by wiping away fog, dust and grime with a few simple wipes. And, in my opinion, at its current sale price of $19 (with a Prime membership), you really can’t go wrong. Yahoo Canada readers can agree!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by emailing us, commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.