This compact rowing machine is the 'Swiss Army Knife' of at-home gyms and down to $81

Work your legs, arms and abs all at once with this compact machine, and when you're done, it's small enough to store in a closet.

The holidays are over, but no judgement if you're still recovering: According to a survey by the American Heart Association, we sleep less, eat less healthy and stress more during this time of year. But getting back on track — and fulfilling that new year's resolution to exercise more — is within your reach. One way to make sure it happens is to eliminate any hurdles that may get in your way, like a gym that's too far from your home. Instead, bring the gym to you with this compact rowing machine that’s on sale for just $81 (down from $130) at Amazon.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

The Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine goes on sale here and there, but it rarely drops below $100. That's why this $81 deal is a really big, er, deal. Not only that, but unlike the gym, you don’t have to pack up a bag or drive anywhere to get in a good sweat session. You can use this little guy anywhere in your home.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Rowing is easy to learn — especially with a machine that mimics the movement you’d make if you were actually cruising downstream — and it works the entire body. You can use it for low or high-impact exercises, and you’ll be glad to know that it’s easier on the joints than, say, running. And, with a dozen resistance levels to choose from, this one ensures that your exertions don't do more harm than good.

“The rowing machine is like the Swiss Army knife of the gym,” professional rower and Hydrow athlete Michelle Sosa told Shape magazine. “Its multiple purposes include low-impact workouts, high-intensity sprint intervals, low-intensity endurance development, full-body strength training, core training, heart health and posture control.”

Because the top-selling Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine is compact and lightweight, it’s not a huge burden to take it out. Place it in front of the TV and burn calories as you watch the morning news or rewatch episodes of Yellowstone at night. When you’re not using it, simply fold it up and store it away in a closet. It's comfy too, thanks to the cushy ergonomic seat and padded handlebar.

Keep in mind that the World Health Organization’s latest exercise guidelines recommend that the average adult gets 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity or 75–150 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week. While moderately intense workouts can include going for a walk or a virtual yoga class, you may want some at-home equipment (like a rowing machine) to help you kick it up to a more "vigorous" level.

Stroke ... stroke ... stroke... This rower allows you to moderate the intensity of your workout so you don't have one. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"Lightweight, easy to use, small enough to hide away when not in use. It has gotten me back into exercising at 62. So, it's a win for me," reported one shopper.

"This rower is so lightweight I can carry it anywhere to work out and then put it away," said one reviewer who said they normally use a treadmill but wanted to try something different. "I love the different resistance settings and it does give you a good workout. My first week of using it, my back and neck muscles were sore and it's because I don't normally work those muscles. I can already see a difference in my waistline and I have already lost a few pounds. I use this every day and will continue to use as part of my exercise regimen."

One five-star fan, who had been skeptical because of the low price, shared: “This is a terrific buy. I saw many rowing machines for several hundred dollars, and I was hesitant to order it because of the 'you get what you pay for' rule. I'm so glad that I took the chance. This is solid, easy to use, and I love it!”

"It looks like nothing but it makes you work hard," explained another impressed shopper. "I love it! At home, it's used by my husband, 11-year-old daughter and me, all three at different levels, and all three feel it's working on us. Don't get me wrong, I am sure there are many rowing machines that are much better, but this is the one I found with a better quality-price relationship."

One person even added: "My belly fat is disappearing with 10 minutes a day."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers warn that the hydraulic system that provides the resistance can get after using it. If you plan to move it or put it away after exercising, the manufacturer suggests waiting 20 minutes after working out to let it cool down.

"For the money, I'd say that this is a good bit of equipment," said one person, "However, I will say that the hydraulic cylinder that creates the resistance gets quite hot after use."

"I've only had this for one week, but I've used it every day averaging about 30 to 45 minutes on setting 4 and 5 resistance so far," explained another four-star reviewer. "The piston does get hot and loosens up, but it's not a big deterrent from the workout."

There you have it. You don’t need to spend a lot of money or carve out a lot of space to get in a good workout at home. With this rowing machine, the gym’s got nothing on your living room.

