This crossbody bag was my travel VIP in Italy and it's $21 — that's 40% off

It might look small, but it holds a ton — just wait until you read what I was able to fit inside and it's 40% off.

If traveling abroad or cross country is on your 2025 bucket list, make sure you're prepared with the right gear. For me, that includes this nifty crossbody bag, which is currently at a pretty decent price.

I recently embarked on an adventure across Italy, where I was able to test what shoppers have called "the perfect solution" for on-the-go storage: the Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack. And readers, I'm here to say that this bag is indeed ideal for day-tripping through theme parks, tourist hotspots and so much more. Right now, you can get Amazon's No. 1 bestselling super sling on sale for $21.

Why is this a good deal?💰

This travel buddy is down to a mere $21 — that's 40% off — and I can assure you it's more than worth it if you're getting ready to hit the road.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This crossbody backpack was the only "purse" I brought on our whirlwind trip through Italy — including Rome, Cinque Terre, Florence and Pompeii — and it held up incredibly through our 10-day adventure. That's no small feat: It was fairly drizzly most of the time we were there, and on certain days, we walked 20,000 steps or more. The bag not only had to stand up to wet conditions, but the rigors of heavy use: me constantly putting it on and taking it off, adjusting the strap and opening it multiple times a day. I also had to carry enough items to get me through up to 12 hours of sightseeing.

And folks: It performed marvelously.

Whether it's used as a fanny pack or a shoulder sling, this bag is more than ready for a day of sightseeing. (Carrie McCabe for Yahoo/Amazon)

The real value here: The level of organization and storage space afforded by such a deceptively sleek, compact bag. There are a ton of compartments: a larger main zipper compartment, a slide-in pocket that clips shut with the bag, a small zipper compartment on the front, two side mesh water bottle holders, a small zipped pocket on the strap and more. With all of these, I was able to stay prepared for anything. Some days I was able to fit a travel umbrella, reusable water bottle, wallet, passport, guidebook (thanks, Rick Steves), snacks, sunglasses, shawl, Kindle, external battery and extra cords, earbuds, iPhone, toiletries and medications, selfie stick and even more. Phew! That's a wild amount considering the bag isn't exactly massive at 15 by 7 by 3.5 inches.

Oh, yeah: It was comfortable. The shoulder strap is well-padded, but if your shoulder ever gets tired, the bag converts into a fanny pack (it's not necessarily made to do this, but it works perfectly well). It also washes easily — my trusty Sugar-Free Red Bull spilled in one of the pockets, but I simply rinsed out the bag at our hotel and let it air dry, and it was totally fine by the next day.

The Waterfly crossbody bag kept all my travel essentials in check and easy to access while I explored the Roman ruins. (Amazon/Carrie McCabe for Yahoo)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 31,000-plus Amazon reviewers have given the Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack a travel-ready five-star rating, with many highlighting its size, compartments and lack of bulk.

Pros 👍

"I bought this bag for a trip to Universal Orlando with my son for his 11th birthday. This bag was perfect!" raved one shopper. "It held everything we needed: snacks, ponchos, sunscreen, hand sanitizer, wipes, and even water bottles (I used 9-ounce S'Well bottles, which I highly recommend). I even put a pair of plastic Birkenstocks one day for the water rides. The pouch on the strap fit my iPhone 15 Pro as well as my sunglasses."

One Disneyphile shared: "Based off of multiple positive recommendations from various Disney blogs and discussion boards, I bought this for my trip to Disneyland. It was truly the perfect size, with just enough storage to hold everything I needed it to hold. ... You can easily slip it on and off; with a quick change of the clips, you can switch which shoulder it's on. You can wear it across your front or your back. It's sturdy and keeps the contents inside dry in the rain or on a wet ride at a park. ... I highly recommend this pack, and that is from someone who also owns other day packs from Osprey and Camelback."

"As a frequent traveler, especially now in retirement, finding the perfect bag for my needs has been a priority," wrote another fan. "This backpack is impeccably designed, striking the right balance between size and functionality. ... It's a reliable travel companion, making organization and accessibility a breeze."

Cons 👎

One Disney dad gave the bag a five-star rating but noted some areas where even this fan favorite could be improved: "One: Add a flap, latch, elastic strap or something similar on those outside mesh pouches so that nothing can fall out. Two: Add a second clip (like the one for keys), buried in the 'roof' of the main pouch or elsewhere so I can clip an Apple AirTag to it."

Another shopper wrote: "Is a great purse for traveling. My only wish is that the phone pocket on the strap could adjust its position."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Style

Travelambo Leather RFID-Blocking Wallet $9 $13 Save $4 with Prime See at Amazon

Fyc Wool Socks, 5 Pairs $10 $13 Save $3 with Prime See at Amazon

Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra $20 $48 Save $28 See at Amazon

Columbia Benton Springs Full-Zip Jacket $30 $46 Save $16 See at Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker $41 $75 Save $34 See at Amazon

Beauty and wellness

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Night Moisturizer $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon

MySmile Teeth Whitening Pen $17 $40 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Medix 5.5 Retinol + Ferulic Acid Age Rewind Body Cream $20 $25 Save $5 | Amazon Lightning Deal See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips $30 $46 Save $16 with Prime See at Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $55 Save $25 See at Amazon

Sienfix Walking Pad $100 $200 Save $100 with coupon See at Amazon