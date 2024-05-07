This digital luggage scale is a 'must-have' for airplane travel — and it's on sale for $15

While everyone's airport to-do list looks a little different, there are a few things we can all do to lessen our travel stress ahead of any upcoming summer vacations. First, optimize your carry-on bag. Second, ensure a comfortable plane journey, and perhaps most important — avoid overweight luggage. To ensure your suitcase is under the 50 lbs/23 kgs weight limit, you may want to check out this Fosmon Digital LCD Luggage Scale from Amazon Canada.

How does it work?

The Fosmon Digital LCD Luggage Scale features a backlit display and can weigh any suitcase up to 50 kg (110 lbs). It is straightforward and easy to use: The scale simply must be looped around the luggage handle and then lifted. Its lightweight and compact design also allows travellers to easily bring the scale on their trips.

Each luggage scale also comes with a limited lifetime warranty from Fosmon.

What people are saying

This luggage scale boasts a 4.5-star rating from more than 2,100 customer reviews on Amazon Canada, Many shoppers note that the scale's small size and bright display are some of its best qualities.

One reviewer wrote that they bought this scale for travel purposes because their old one broke, and it "turned out really great."

Another customer said they have used the scale for nearly a year.

It's "perfect," the reviewer wrote, adding that it's "easy to use and handle" and "is accurate."

Fosmon Digital Luggage Scale (Photo via Amazon).

Fosmon Digital Luggage Scale $15 $17 Save $2 See at Amazon

"Can't ask for more," they said.

Another shopper said this digital scale is "great for vacation or moving" and makes it easier to avoid paying for overweight luggage, adding it will "definitely become a part of my carry-on accessories."

While most customers had positive comments to share, others claimed the luggage scale didn't offer a perfect measurement of their suitcase's weight, with readings a couple of pounds off. Some reviewers also mentioned the scale's battery quickly draining, even when it's not powered on.

Is it worth it?

For anyone who wants to avoid paying overweight luggage fees at the airport, this scale might be a great tool to ease any worries. However, some shoppers noted that the readings might be a couple of pounds off and mentioned that the battery drains quickly.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.