This fabric shaver from Amazon will 'revitalize your wardrobe' — it has more than 107,000 reviews and is on sale for under $20

For less than $20, Amazon shoppers "couldn't be happier" with this lint-removing fabric shaver.

This fabric shaver has over 75,000 five-star reviews on Amazon — here's why shoppers love it (Photo via Amazon).

Sweater weather is almost here, and I couldn't be more excited. However, after pulling out my heavy knits for the season, I noticed they looked a bit worn due to pilling. While this is a natural process, it doesn't mean your clothes are destined for the bin once they show signs of wear.

Amazon Canada has many useful devices, including the BEAUTURAL Lint Remover Fabric Shaver, which helps de-fuzz your sweaters and knits so they can look and feel brand new. Scroll below to learn why the "very useful" handheld device has racked up more than 75,000 five-star reviews on Amazon Canada, and save 30 per cent while you can.

The details

This lint remover is an affordable device that helps keep clothes looking their best. How it works? A durable metal blade quickly spins to gently remove fuzz, lint and fluff from sweaters, upholstery, and more.

The cordless fabric shaver offers two speeds and can be used with its protective case on or off, depending on the type of fabric you’re working with, from woollen coats and plush toys to bedding sets and cloth furniture.

A key feature of the fabric shaver is that it automatically collects dust and fuzz in a built-in compartment, emptying with a quick click. The lint remover even comes with two extra blades, which are handy for when the initial blade starts to wear out.

What others are saying

⭐️ 4.4/5 stars

💬 107,000+ ratings

🏆 "It's a cost-effective way to revitalize your wardrobe."

With more than 75,000 five-star reviews in its corner, the lint remover is a fan-favourite on Amazon for shaving and de-pilling sweaters and other fabrics.

One reviewer, who "couldn't be happier with the results," says the lint remover "transformed" their old, worn-out clothes and made them look "brand new again."

They write that it "effortlessly removes pills and fuzz," leaving my clothes "looking fresh and rejuvenated." It's "become an essential tool in my laundry routine."

After just one swipe, "every single last imperfection" is "effortlessly" removed, says another shopper. It makes your clothes look "brand new." — "I was actually taken aback!"

The fabric shaver is "very useful" for refreshing older garments, comments a third shopper. Clothing "looks instantly newer" after you use it.

While the fabric shaver has racked up thousands (and thousands, and thousands) of rave reviews, some users note it works better on thinner fabrics and suggest removing the guard to see better results.

The verdict

If you're looking for a trusted fabric shaver, it's hard to argue with 75,000 five-star reviews. Praised for its ability to "effortlessly remove pills and fuzz" from clothing and other fabrics, Amazon reviewers say the Beautural Lint Remover Fabric Shaver and Sweater Defuzzer is "very useful" at revitalizing old garments. However, some say it performs better on thinner materials, something to keep in mind when placing your order.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

