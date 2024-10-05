This fan-fave retinol treatment that ‘tightens up’ skin is on sale for just $19

From a young age, we've been told that unless we hide from the sun like Dracula, we're destined for saggy, wrinkled skin. The conventional advice is to wear big hats and slather up the sunscreen year-round. And while avoiding the sun remains one of the most crucial steps to stave off aging, innovations in skincare science have gifted us with additional ways to ensure our skin stays beautiful. To wit: Over 20,000 Amazon shoppers credit Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion with helping to restore elasticity. And here's some more good news: It's currently on sale for $19 at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Prescription-strength retinol products can cost upward of $40, so even at its full price, this highly-rated lotion is a big improvement. But the fact that it's on sale for $19 makes it an even better bargain, and we haven't seen it dip much lower than this all year. Plus, this deal is for a 15-fluid-ounce bottle — that's a lot of product!

Why do I need this? 🤔

It's no secret that retinol is a powerhouse skin-care ingredient when it comes to anti-aging. That's because it can help support collagen production, which in turn has a firming effect to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and crepey-looking skin.

This anti-sagging cream is infused with natural antioxidants like black tea, aloe vera and chamomile to help reduce redness, puffiness and irritation. It contains no alcohol or parabens and is vegan and cruelty-free. Many fans testify that it's helped to reduce their wrinkles and tighten sagging on the face, neck, arms and legs — pretty much everywhere the sun shines.

Speaking of which, we all know sun protection is incredibly important: UV rays are dangerous, and we encourage you to use SPF and be smart. What's great about this product is that it promises to improve the appearance of damage that's already been done. This stuff works all over, so apply generously anywhere that's craving moisture.

Medix 5.5 retinol cream targets crepey wrinkles on your face and body. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Tens of thousands of fans rave about how well this cream works for perking up their skin.

Pros 👍

"In my late 60s. This product is not a facelift, but it certainly tightens up the turkey skin on one's neck," said a happy shopper. "I also use it on the back of my hands, as it makes 'onion skin' disappear. The price is reasonable; it lasts a long time even with daily use."

"Crepey arms appear much better," one five-star fan said. "I was buying Avon for my arms but I’ve liked this from the first use. I don’t think you can cure crepe but this does camouflage the appearance. I also like the pumper."

"I am 64, grew up a beach baby in Florida, at a time when we were in the sun endlessly, without the benefit of sunscreen," wrote a happy Medix 5.5 user. "Within a week of using this product, I noticed my throat and upper arms looked a LOT better. My skin looked smoother and more even-toned ... I am not getting the cover of Vogue this month, but my skin looks a LOT better."

Cons 👎

While thousands say this lotion does the trick, some aren't thrilled with the scent that goes with it. "I want to love this because it feels good and is a good deal," admitted this user. "But it is loaded with fragrance...I feel like I can taste it after putting it on."

Agreed another: "I found this lotion a little sticky and unpleasant, and didn't love the scent." Said a third, "I'm sorry I didn't get to experience the effectiveness of this lotion before I gave up on using it because of its very strong floral scent. It's not unpleasant, just really strong and I couldn't stick with it."

Want to complete your retinol collection? Amazon shoppers also love this inexpensive Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick for banishing fine lines and dark under-eye circles:

"I absolutely love this product," said one repeat buyer. "My eye area is dry, and as I’ve aged I have gotten wrinkles and dark circles. This eye cream has worked miracles. My eyes are brighter and the dark circles have lightened. It feels amazing as soon as you apply, giving my eye area lots of moisture. I have tried several eye creams over the years and this one is by far one of the best. I definitely recommend."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

Wild Growth Hair Oil $9 $13 Save $4 See at Amazon

Nexxus Unbreakable Care Root Lift Hair Thickening Spray $12 $16 Save $4 See at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion $12 $17 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $14 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $15 $25 Save $10 Editor-approved See at Amazon

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask, 24-Pack $22 $35 Save $13 See at Amazon

Luseta B-Complex Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner Set $25 $35 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Syrinx High-Waisted Tummy Control Leggings $8 $17 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon

Adidas Athletic Cushioned No-Show Socks, 6 Pairs $17 $22 Save $5 See at Amazon

Automet Half-Zip Pullover $28 $53 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon