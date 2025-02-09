This four-tier storage cart that's 'great for tight spaces' is 50% off at Amazon

Still want to follow through on that resolution to get organized? At $19, this is just the thing to get you started.

Alright, so maybe you didn't get a jump-start on that New Year's "get organized" resolution. But it doesn't mean all of 2025 now must remain a very cluttered year. When it comes to making your home tidy — and therefore more manageable for your heart and soul — there's no time like the present. And we've got just the thing: Spacelead's 4-Tier Wheeled Cart, a wheelie wonder that'll help get your life sorted in no time, and now for just $19 — nearly 50% off.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

At $19 — down from $37 — this is the lowest price we've ever seen this storage cart, and the cost will only go up. So with that in mind, it might be a good idea to pick up a couple, since they can work for any room that needs storage solutions. They're available in five colors to match your style, and all currently have that $19 price tag.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Who doesn't need this storage cart? What's terrific about it is not only is it on wheels, but it doesn't make more clutter than it was meant to stow away. Its sleek, five-inch silhouette means it can fit in small spaces and be wheeled out on cue, or land conveniently by the bathroom sink for easy access to toiletries, sundries and whatnots. The top compartment allows for separate storage, and three types of hooks mean you can clip on notes, receipts, mail — whatever you don't want piling up on your kitchen table.

Speaking of location, it works in bathrooms, kitchens, home offices — even as an end table in the bedroom. The variety of colors — black, grey, green, white and even pink — means it can match wherever you want it. Pink or green in the kids' rooms? Sure! In the bathroom? Why not? The mesh material also means no standing water, so your items will stay dry at all times. And the cherry on top of this four-tier wonder is that it's easy to assemble. "Easy to assemble and sturdy!" said one five-star fan. "Put this together in minutes," reported another.

Behold the magnitude of what can be lined up on four shelves and not hidden in multiple drawers. (Amazon)f

What reviewers say 💬

This shelving superhero has over 2,100 five-star fans who can't get enough of it.

Pros 👍

"Great for tight spaces!" raved this clutter-free customer. "Fits great in a smaller bathroom! Very happy with the product!"

"This is perfect if you don't have much space!" said this fan. "It can hold a lot of stuff too. I would recommend keeping heavier stuff toward the bottom so it doesn't get top-heavy. This can be put together in a few minutes. I have had this for about a month or so and I am very happy with this purchase so far."

A third raved: "Super convenient! These rolling carts are probably one of my favorite Amazon purchases. I have a green and a white one and they fit perfectly in those small spaces in the kitchen and bathroom where storage is needed. Definitely recommend!"

And this final fan summed it up nicely: "Solid and stable. Fits that weird spot."

Cons 👎

This five-star reviewer nevertheless said, "Smaller than expected ... Would have been nice if the bottom tray was metal or heavier to combat this issue. It is not wide enough for a Charmin Mega Roll of toilet paper without mushing the roll. It is super compact for tight spaces and that is what I was looking for."

"Too small," agreed this shopper. "I had to return it. It was too small for my use."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Shark 2-in-1 Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum $100 $150 Save $50 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum $130 $250 Save $120 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Home

Tavaleu Outdoor Faucet Cover, 4-Pack $3 $4 Save $1 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator $14 $18 Save $4 with Prime See at Amazon

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $17 $42 Save $25 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Lepotec Motion Sensor Cabinet Lights $20 $34 Save $14 with Prime See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $23 $30 Save $7 with Prime See at Amazon

Tuffenough Solar Outdoor Lights, 2-Pack $30 $47 Save $17 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $32 $70 Save $38 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper, Queen $198 $419 Save $221 | Amazon Lightning Deal See at Amazon

Kitchen

JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $38 $70 Save $32 with Prime See at Amazon

Henckels 20-Piece Knife Set $160 $440 Save $280 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon