This is not a drill: Save $110 (that's 73%!) on a pair of 'amazing' Monster headphones on Amazon

Whether working in a loud office or listening to music, many of us wear headphones for several hours a day, so it's worth investing in a good pair. Headphones, however, can be notoriously expensive. That said, they can often be found in Amazon Canada's Deals Store for some pretty stellar prices.

Right now, the retailer is offering steep discounts on select headphones, including a pair of "amazing" Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds that are on sale for just $40. The popular earbuds are a whopping 73 per cent off their normal price of $150. To shop the deal (an early Christmas gift, perhaps?) and check out even more headphones on sale, scroll below.

The details

These Monster earbuds have a lightweight design that'll feel absolutely weightless in your ears. You can choose from three ear tip sizes to get your perfect fit, which will ensure they stay put.

They feature a sweat- and water-resistant design (perfect for working out or long summer hikes), as well as hands-free stereo calling, volume and noise control on the exterior touch controls for added convenience.

These earbuds also boast up to 30 hours of use on a single charge to ensure long-lasting use.

What reviewers are saying

⭐️ 4. stars

💬 1,100+ ratings

🏆 "A great set of buds."

Among other things, Amazon reviewers say you "can't beat the price" of these Monster earbuds. They're the "best by far" for the price, writes one shopper. A "great set of buds."

Another shopper who has tried a "number of other brands" says the Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks are the "only" earbuds that "don't end up hurting [their] ears."

They have a "great sound," "nice bass," and "don't have much sound leakage," they add. They're "my go-to earbuds."

Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds $40 $150 Save $110 See at Amazon

Among the "few sets" of wireless earbuds I've tried, these are "by far the best," echoes a third reviewer. They're also "great for the price."

While reviewers rave that the sound quality and battery life are "amazing," some warn that the Monster earbuds aren't great for "small ears."

According to one shopper, if you "have a hard time keeping in earbuds," then these "are not for you."

The verdict

Given that the Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds have earned a solid reputation among shoppers, their current sale price makes them an even better deal.

As long as you don’t mind that they work best when listening to music or entertainment on your devices, you’ll likely enjoy these headphones for years to come.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

