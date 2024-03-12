This 'lightweight and powerful' vacuum cleaner is 90% off on Amazon — save $630

Save 90 per cent on an INSE Corded Vacuum Cleaner on Amazon Canada (Getty Images).

If you've ever perused Amazon Canada's Deals Store, you'll know to expect blockbuster prices on tech, home & living and fashion. And while today's deals include up to 34 per cent off DeWalt power tools and up to 29 per cent off Fire TV Devices, the retailer's sale on stick vacuum cleaners is next-level good. For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save a whopping 90 per cent (yes, you read that correctly) on this INSE Corded Vacuum Cleaner. Check out the details below to save $630 and shop the deal.

The details

The INSE corded stick vacuum cleaner has a powerful 600-watt motor and generates 18000Pa suction to remove hidden dirt, dust and debris from your home.

It features three different attachment heads — a main floor brush, crevice tool and 2-in-1 brush — and can be easily converted to a handheld vacuum cleaner to clean corners, stairs, shelves and your vehicle.

The vacuum filters out 99.99 per cent of micro dust and has a washable and reusable filter pad to help maintain its suction and efficiency. It has a 23-foot-long cord and a sizeable one-litre dust cup, so you can clean large spaces in one go.

What people are saying

⭐️ 4.8 stars

💬 <10 reviews

🏆 "Lightweight and powerful"

The INSE Vacuum Cleaner has been described as "lightweight and powerful" by Amazon reviewers.

One shopper writes it "truly lives up to its promise of powerful suction." It's a "game-changer."

"I love how easy it is" to convert into a handheld vacuum for cleaning furniture, cars and other hard-to-reach spots, says another reviewer. "I can clean my entire home without inconvenient interruptions."

Save 90 per cent on an INSE Corded Vacuum Cleaner (Photo via Amazon).

INSE Corded Vacuum Cleaner $70 $700 Save $630 See at Amazon

The vacuum is "powerful yet quiet," they add. It's "efficient," "hassle-free," and "versatile."

While the INSE vacuum has garnered a near-perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon, its reviewers are extremely limited, so it's worth taking its accolades with a grain of salt.

The verdict

For Amazon shoppers looking to streamline their cleaning routine, this versatile vacuum cleaner is worth checking out — especially at its current 90 per cent off sale price. Reviewers say the vacuum cleaner is "lightweight and powerful" and great for cleaning the whole house. However, reviews are extremely limited, something to keep in mind when placing your order.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

