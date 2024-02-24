This Lululemon crossbody bag is 'perfect' for spring — and it's under $65

Lululemon dropped a new crossbody bag — we predict it'll sell out fast. (Photos via Lululemon)

I'm a handbag girl, and if you're anything like me, constantly on the hunt for that perfect day-to-day bag, Lululemon has some great options to choose from. They have many versatile styles made of durable materials, designed with convenience in mind. While I own the ultra-popular Everywhere Belt Bag, I'm not always in the mood for it — so I'm eyeing the City Adventurer Crossbody Bag, which just dropped in new colours. If you're just as curious as I am, keep scrolling for all the details, plus more Lululemon bags to shop.

Why it's worth shopping

Not into belt bags? Check out this versatile crossbody bag. It's just the right size for your phone, keys, wallet and a few other essentials.

It can hold up to 2.5L (for reference, the Everywhere Belt Bag holds 1L — so it's more than double the size), and the adjustable strap is 51.2 inches long when fully extended.

The zippered pocket will keep your belongings nice and secure, and it also has a zippered exterior pocket for the things you need easy access to.

It's made with a water-repellent nylon fabric, so you won't have to worry about getting caught in the rain — perfect for running errands, hitting the gym or travelling.

If you happen to spill on it (because life happens), no worries; simply spot-clean it and wipe it away.

What others are saying

⭐️ 4.5/5 stars

💬 1,100+ reviews

🏆 "I love this smaller crossbody for on the go. It fits all the essentials."

Lululemon shoppers absolutely love this little crossbody — one said it's

"So cute and functional" and said it's the "perfect bag if you run around in athletic wear all day!"

Another confirmed it's "small but roomy" and "light to carry."

One reviewer said it's the "perfect size," but they "just wished it stood up when you set it down somewhere."

Another shopper said it's a "very convenient bag for on the go!"

While Lululemon customers have so many great things to say about this new bag, there have been a couple of complaints about the zipper being stiff.

More Lululemon bags to shop for spring

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L If the OG belt bag isn't cutting it for you, you can opt for this larger version that'll hold a bit more than the essentials. $52 at Lululemon

Lululemon On My Level Barrel Duffle Bag 16L This duffle bag will be perfect for hitting the gym, studio or overnight trips. With plenty of pockets inside and out, it'll effortlessly hold all of your workout essentials. $148 at Lululemon

Lululemon Crossbody Camera Bag 2L This crossbody bag has two separate compartments to help keep your essentials nice and organized. Plus, it's lightweight and not bulky at all. $84 at Lululemon

Lululemon Pleated Shoulder Bag This shoulder bag has soft edges and a U-shaped silhouette, making it easy to nestle comfortably under your arm. It's super roomy with interior zippered pockets to keep smaller essentials organized. $98 at Lululemon

Lululemon Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag This tote is the perfect catchall for any occasion — it boasts a large opening to easily toss in your belongings, plus plenty of pockets to keep things organized. $68 at Lululemon

Lululemon New Crew Backpack This backpack comes equipped with designated compartments for your laptop, workout essentials and water bottle so that everything can stay neatly organized. $98 at Lululemon

Lululemon Daily Multi-Pocket Tote Bag 20L This spacious tote is perfect for trips to the market, all-day excursions and more. It'll also stand up on its own, thanks to the sturdy, structured bottom. $68 at Lululemon

Lululemon Wunderlust Crossbody Bag This crossbody is perfect for stashing all your must-haves on travel days. You can wear either it over or under your jacket, depending on if you want a more discreet look. $84 at Lululemon

Lululemon Crossbody Camera Bag This crossbody bag has two separate compartments to help keep things organized. Although it's spacious, it remains sleek and lightweight, avoiding any bulkiness. $98 at Lululemon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.