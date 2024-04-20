Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This Lululemon crossbody is 'perfect for everyday' — and it's less than $60 right now

Plus 25+ more WMTM styles you won't want to miss — starting at just $14.

Melina Brum
Updated
someone wearing the Lululemon camera crossbody bag, Lululemon bags
This Lululemon crossbody bag is only $59 right now — plus more WMTM styles to shop. (Photos via Lululemon)

If you're anything like me, the hunt for the perfect bag never ends, especially when it comes to everyday handbags. I need it to check all my boxes: stylish, functional and comfortable. While exploring Lululemon's weekly We Made Too Much drop, I came across the Crossbody Camera Bag 2L, priced at just $59 (originally $84). It's the perfect spring purse, and I had to share it with my fellow Lulu bag lovers.

You can find more belt bags, accessories and a variety of spring must-haves on sale in the WMTM section. There are special prices on tons of women's and men's styles, perfect for treating yourself and grabbing a special gift for Mother's Day.

If you're in a pinch, shop deals by category below:

Lululemon

Crossbody Camera Bag 2L

$59$84Save $25

Save $25 on this lightweight crossbody bag from Lululemon.

$59 at Lululemon

The details

Similar to most of Lululemon's popular bags, this camera crossbody is made from a water-repellant material, so you can wear it all year round, no matter the weather.

It measures 8.1" x 2.6" x 4.9", making it the perfect size for holding your essentials, including your phone, keys, wallet, lip balm and whatever else you consider a necessity.

The bag features two zippered main compartments to keep things organized, an exterior pocket for items you need easy access to and an adjustable shoulder strap to wear at different lengths.

What reviewers are saying

⭐️ 4.4/5 stars

💬 980+ reviews

🏆 "The perfect bag for when you need to run an errand or go to work."

someone wearing the Lululemon Crossbody Camera Bag 2L
Crossbody Camera Bag 2L. (Photo via Lululemon)

Lululemon reviewers give this bag an average 4.4-star rating, saying it's "nice when you want to travel lightly." One person said that "it's perfect for organization."

Another shopper called it a "great everyday bag," confirming it "has enough space."

A third shared that it's "stylish and functional," adding that it "complements any outfit."

"Super lightweight and fits a lot!" said one customer.

While a lot of people say the "size is perfect," some argue that the "compartments are quite slim."

Some also complained that the strap was not long enough and that the "zippers aren't smooth."

