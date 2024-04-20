This Lululemon crossbody is 'perfect for everyday' — and it's less than $60 right now

This Lululemon crossbody bag is only $59 right now — plus more WMTM styles to shop. (Photos via Lululemon)

If you're anything like me, the hunt for the perfect bag never ends, especially when it comes to everyday handbags. I need it to check all my boxes: stylish, functional and comfortable. While exploring Lululemon's weekly We Made Too Much drop, I came across the Crossbody Camera Bag 2L, priced at just $59 (originally $84). It's the perfect spring purse, and I had to share it with my fellow Lulu bag lovers.

You can find more belt bags, accessories and a variety of spring must-haves on sale in the WMTM section. There are special prices on tons of women's and men's styles, perfect for treating yourself and grabbing a special gift for Mother's Day.

If you're in a pinch, shop deals by category below:

The details

Similar to most of Lululemon's popular bags, this camera crossbody is made from a water-repellant material, so you can wear it all year round, no matter the weather.

It measures 8.1" x 2.6" x 4.9", making it the perfect size for holding your essentials, including your phone, keys, wallet, lip balm and whatever else you consider a necessity.

The bag features two zippered main compartments to keep things organized, an exterior pocket for items you need easy access to and an adjustable shoulder strap to wear at different lengths.

What reviewers are saying

⭐️ 4.4/5 stars

💬 980+ reviews

🏆 "The perfect bag for when you need to run an errand or go to work."

Crossbody Camera Bag 2L. (Photo via Lululemon)

Crossbody Camera Bag 2L $59 $84 Save $25 See at Lululemon

Lululemon reviewers give this bag an average 4.4-star rating, saying it's "nice when you want to travel lightly." One person said that "it's perfect for organization."

Another shopper called it a "great everyday bag," confirming it "has enough space."

A third shared that it's "stylish and functional," adding that it "complements any outfit."

"Super lightweight and fits a lot!" said one customer.

While a lot of people say the "size is perfect," some argue that the "compartments are quite slim."

Some also complained that the strap was not long enough and that the "zippers aren't smooth."

More WMTM styles to shop

Accessories on sale

Everywhere Belt Bag Mini $29 $38 Save $9 See at Lululemon

Dual Pouch Wristlet $39 $48 Save $9 See at Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Ripstop $29 $44 Save $15 See at Lululemon

All Day Essentials Belt Bag 2.5L $29 $52 Save $23 See at Lululemon

Mini Belt Bag $29 $38 Save $9 See at Lululemon

Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz $39 $52 Save $13 See at Lululemon

Clippable Card Pouch $24 $34 Save $10 See at Lululemon

City Adventurer Backpack 21L $89 $138 Save $49 See at Lululemon

Extra Large Claw Hair Clip $19 $26 Save $7 See at Lululemon

Both Ways Reversible Bucket Hat $29 $48 Save $19 See at Lululemon

Never Lost Keychain $14 $20 Save $6 See at Lululemon

Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe $99 $148 Save $49 See at Lululemon

City Adventurer Backpack Micro 3L Fleece $49 $98 Save $49 See at Lululemon

Women's styles on sale

Align Tank Top $49 $68 Save $19 See at Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Hoodie $89 $118 Save $29 See at Lululemon

Align V-Neck Bra Light Support $49 $64 Save $15 See at Lululemon

Wundermost Mockneck Bodysuit $39 $78 Save $39 See at Lululemon

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" $89 $128 Save $39 See at Lululemon

Down for It All Vest $139 $178 Save $39 See at Lululemon

Smooth Fit Pull-On High-Rise Pant $109 $158 Save $49 See at Lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Asymmetrical Bodysuit $49 $78 Save $29 See at Lululemon

Align Asymmetrical Ribbed Bra $24 $64 Save $40 See at Lululemon

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant $79 $128 Save $49 See at Lululemon

Men's styles on sale

T.H.E. Linerless Short 7" $39 $68 Save $29 See at Lululemon

Textured Knit Crewneck Sweater $79 $148 Save $69 See at Lululemon

Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless Shirt $44 $68 Save $24 See at Lululemon

RepelShell Relaxed-Fit Jacket $149 $248 Save $99 See at Lululemon

Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt $54 $78 Save $24 See at Lululemon

Soft Knit Overshirt French Terry $69 $128 Save $59 See at Lululemon

