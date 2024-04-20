This Lululemon crossbody is 'perfect for everyday' — and it's less than $60 right now
Plus 25+ more WMTM styles you won't want to miss — starting at just $14.
If you're anything like me, the hunt for the perfect bag never ends, especially when it comes to everyday handbags. I need it to check all my boxes: stylish, functional and comfortable. While exploring Lululemon's weekly We Made Too Much drop, I came across the Crossbody Camera Bag 2L, priced at just $59 (originally $84). It's the perfect spring purse, and I had to share it with my fellow Lulu bag lovers.
You can find more belt bags, accessories and a variety of spring must-haves on sale in the WMTM section. There are special prices on tons of women's and men's styles, perfect for treating yourself and grabbing a special gift for Mother's Day.
If you're in a pinch, shop deals by category below:
Shop best bags on sale
Shop best accessories on sale
Shop best leggings on sale
Shop best hoodies & sweatshirts on sale
Shop best shoes on sale
Shop best bras on sale
Save $25 on this lightweight crossbody bag from Lululemon.
The details
Similar to most of Lululemon's popular bags, this camera crossbody is made from a water-repellant material, so you can wear it all year round, no matter the weather.
It measures 8.1" x 2.6" x 4.9", making it the perfect size for holding your essentials, including your phone, keys, wallet, lip balm and whatever else you consider a necessity.
The bag features two zippered main compartments to keep things organized, an exterior pocket for items you need easy access to and an adjustable shoulder strap to wear at different lengths.
What reviewers are saying
⭐️ 4.4/5 stars
💬 980+ reviews
🏆 "The perfect bag for when you need to run an errand or go to work."
Crossbody Camera Bag 2L$59$84Save $25
Lululemon reviewers give this bag an average 4.4-star rating, saying it's "nice when you want to travel lightly." One person said that "it's perfect for organization."
Another shopper called it a "great everyday bag," confirming it "has enough space."
A third shared that it's "stylish and functional," adding that it "complements any outfit."
"Super lightweight and fits a lot!" said one customer.
While a lot of people say the "size is perfect," some argue that the "compartments are quite slim."
Some also complained that the strap was not long enough and that the "zippers aren't smooth."
More WMTM styles to shop
Accessories on sale
Everywhere Belt Bag Mini$29$38Save $9
Dual Pouch Wristlet$39$48Save $9
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Ripstop$29$44Save $15
All Day Essentials Belt Bag 2.5L$29$52Save $23
Mini Belt Bag$29$38Save $9
Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz$39$52Save $13
Clippable Card Pouch$24$34Save $10
City Adventurer Backpack 21L$89$138Save $49
Extra Large Claw Hair Clip$19$26Save $7
Both Ways Reversible Bucket Hat$29$48Save $19
Never Lost Keychain$14$20Save $6
Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe$99$148Save $49
City Adventurer Backpack Micro 3L Fleece$49$98Save $49
Women's styles on sale
Align Tank Top$49$68Save $19
Scuba Oversized Hoodie$89$118Save $29
Align V-Neck Bra Light Support$49$64Save $15
Wundermost Mockneck Bodysuit$39$78Save $39
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"$89$128Save $39
Down for It All Vest$139$178Save $39
Smooth Fit Pull-On High-Rise Pant$109$158Save $49
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Asymmetrical Bodysuit$49$78Save $29
Align Asymmetrical Ribbed Bra$24$64Save $40
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant$79$128Save $49
Men's styles on sale
T.H.E. Linerless Short 7"$39$68Save $29
Textured Knit Crewneck Sweater$79$148Save $69
Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless Shirt$44$68Save $24
RepelShell Relaxed-Fit Jacket$149$248Save $99
Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt$54$78Save $24
Soft Knit Overshirt French Terry$69$128Save $59
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.