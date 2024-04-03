This Lululemon shoulder bag will be your new everyday go-to — 'the best bag ever'

This Lululemon shoulder bag will quickly become your new go-to. (Photos via Lululemon)

I have many handbags, but there's nothing I love more than finding the perfect shoulder bag, and Lululemon's latest one has me swooning. The Pleated Shoulder Bag 10L is just what I've been looking for in a carry-all (and so much more!). This super cute, functional bag easily stores everything I need as a busy mom while still being sleek and stylish — and I love that the U-shaped design gives it shape and structure. My sister travels a lot for work, so I'm going to surprise her with this "beautiful bag" on her next visit. Keep scrolling to read all about the bag — and you might end up treating yourself to one, too!

Why you need it

With a capacity of 10 litres, this bag is one of Lululemon's larger over-the-shoulder bags. It's made with a water-repellant fabric so that you can wear it all year round, rain or shine.

The exterior zippered pocket allows for easy access to your phone or other quick-find items. And the interior pockets will help keep your essentials nice and organized.

It has a sturdy strap that'll easily rest on your shoulder for a busy day of errands or a quick trip to the gym.

The website describes it as a casual bag, but with its U-shaped structure and stylish pleated front, I would feel comfortable carrying it to a low-key evening event or girls' night out.

With two busy little boys, I'd probably stick with the black, but it's also currently available in a light Lilac Ether — perfect for spring.

Plus, it'll make a great travel companion, with plenty of room for your laptop and other in-flight essentials.

What people are saying

⭐️ 4.6/5 stars

💬 170+ reviews

🏆 "An elevated everyday bag."

Pleated Shoulder Bag 10L (Photo via Lululemon)

Pleated Shoulder Bag 10L $98 at Lululemon

One shopper who uses the "multifunctional" purse as a work and gym bag called it "the best bag ever." Another reviewer loves how versatile it is, saying it takes them from "physio to work."

One customer mentioned how "lightweight" the bag is and complimented its "very soft [shoulder] strap."

Multiple people also mentioned that it's very easy to clean and can hold a lot without "looking bulky."

Customers also remarked on how "beautiful" the bag is and that it holds its shape.

One person said that while they love their fancy purses and belt bags, this tote has proven to be the "perfect in-between" carryall.

A few shoppers did mention that they wished the strap was longer and were frustrated with how it kept falling off their shoulders. Another said they would have preferred an adjustable strap.

What's the verdict?

At $98, this nylon carryall is a reasonable option for those looking for a more stylish and roomy multi-purpose bag. It's lightweight, versatile and fits a lot. Some customers did say they wish the bag had a longer adjustable strap, which is something to keep in mind before ordering.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.