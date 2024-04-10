This pest repeller is an Amazon shopper favourite — and it's safe for pets and children

Amazon Canada has a pack of four pest repellers for $34 — it'll keep mosquitoes, mice, ants and spiders away. (Photo via Getty Images)

There's almost nothing worse than dealing with unwanted pests in your space, and it's about that time of year when they come knocking. Whether you've got ants marching in, spiders spinning webs or mice making their way through your pantry, booting them out isn't always easy. One helpful solution is the Ultrasonic Pest Repeller, a hit among Amazon Canada users — it's easy to use and chemical-free. Right now, you can add a four-pack of these game-changing devices to your cart for just $34. It's a small price to pay for peace of mind as the weather starts to warm up.

How it works

The Ultrasonic Pest Repeller targets a variety of pests, including mosquitoes, ants and rats, using electromagnetic and ultrasonic sound waves that only pests can hear.

The device doesn’t use any chemicals, meaning it’s both kid and pet-friendly. It also doesn’t require you to clean up a mess like other ant and mouse traps leave behind.

The pest repeller comes in a 4-pack and covers up to 7,000 sq. ft. If you’re looking for an immediate fix, you should know that this gadget takes 15-20 days to deliver the best results.

What shoppers are saying

This set of ultrasonic pest repellers has received mixed reviews from Amazon shoppers, earning a 3.4-star average rating from more than 1,000 customer reviews.

Those who were impressed point out that one of the major draws is that this pest repeller is pet-friendly; "The cats aren't at all bothered by these," reads one review.

One shopper raved that "these keep the mice away" without the need to use "harmful poisons," while another reviewer shared that this repeller works well for both ants and spiders, saying they're "gone" after a week and a half.

Another reviewer says they become "bug bait" in their countryside home — and this pest repellent makes a "huge difference." They've tried "sprays for the yard, personal sprays and fans" but that this "beats them all combined."

Another pro of this product is its simplicity, with one shopper expressing that you just "plug [it in] and go."

Despite the positive reviews, some Amazon shoppers are expressing frustration with slow results. Some shoppers say it's a "waste of money" and "doesn't work right away."

The verdict

Many of us are all too familiar with protecting our homes from unwanted pests. If you’re looking for an effective and safe way to clear out the intruders, you may want to check out the Ultrasonic Pest Repeller 4-pack on Amazon Canada.

Shoppers love how safe it is to use with kids and pets around. However, some noted that the results of using this pest repeller are not immediate — so you will need to be patient to see the full effect.

