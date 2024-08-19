This pink Nespresso machine is a great back-to-school gift for your kid's dorm room — save 42% on Amazon

Since this coffee maker is so "compact," shoppers say it's perfect for small spaces.

Save 42 per cent on this pink Nespresso machine — shop it for just $99 on Amazon Canada. (Photo via Amazon)

Back-to-school season is upon us, and if your kid is heading off to college or university, you'll want them to be fully equipped for the year. It's easy to spend too much money on takeout — including coffee — so it's a good idea to invest in a coffee machine to help cut back on Starbucks runs. And just your luck, Amazon Canada is currently offering 42 per cent off this pink Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi. Not only is it pleasing to look at, but it'll make some tasty lattes, too. For more details on this back-to-school deal, keep scrolling.

The details

If you want to take your coffee game to the next level, this compact machine will not only look sleek on your countertop, but it'll also whip up a super tasty cup of Joe. And you won't have to worry about it taking up too much space, either.

You can brew your java with one touch, making it convenient and straightforward for beginner coffee brewers. This little gem offers a choice of five coffee sizes, including espresso, double espresso, gran lungo, mug, alto and cold brew-style coffee — so you can enjoy both warm and iced beverages.

With the built-in Bluetooth technology, you'll always remain updated on the latest Nespresso offerings, thanks to automatic software updates.

What reviewers are saying

⭐️ 4.6/5 stars

💬 40+ ratings

🏆 "Works well and makes delicious coffee."

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi (Photo via Amazon)

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi $99 $170 Save $71 See at Amazon

More than 500 people purchased this Nespresso machine in the past month. Shoppers call it a "pink dream" and say it "makes the best coffee," whether it's hot or cold.

"It works so well and is easy to use," writes one happy customer. They added that it was "more than what I was expecting."

Another shared that "set up is a breeze with simple instructions." They continued to say it's "simple to clean and maintain."

If you have a small space, one shopper confirmed its" compact size fits well in small kitchen spaces." However, if you're not a fan of loud devices, they also stated that it's "a bit noisy during operation."

One person did point out that "the pods are a little expensive but delish."

