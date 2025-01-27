This portable travel steamer got all the wrinkles out of my bridesmaid dress — and it's on sale on Amazon Canada

This travel steamer got rid of the wrinkles in my satin dress that I packed in a suitcase. (Photo via Sarah Rohoman)

I recently travelled to Mexico for my sister's wedding, and given that my maid of honour dress was made out of stretch satin, I was very concerned about how wrinkled it would get in my suitcase. Because of the nature of the cut and fabric, my dress — a stunning hot pink number from Azazie — was already prone to creasing. After getting folded in half and jostled about between Toronto and Cabo, I knew it was going to be in rough shape when we landed.

While looking for a travel-friendly product that wouldn't break the bank, I spotted the HiLIFE Steamer on Amazon Canada and decided to give it a whirl. Take a look below to read my full review of this petite steamer!

Hilife HiLIFE Steamer for Clothes This travel steamer has more than 116,000 reviews and is an Amazon's Choice product. Pros Gets rid of most wrinkles

Produces steam quickly

Easily fits in suitcase

Extremely easy to use

Very long cord

Quiet Cons Won't get rid of deep wrinkles $37 (originally $56) at Amazon

The details

This travel steamer weighs just over 1.5 pounds, which makes it ideal for adding to suitcases and carryons. The top part unscrews from the body when not in use, making it even easier to tuck into tight spaces. It holds up to 240 mL of water and provides up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming.

The cord for the steamer is nine feet long, so it's easy to maneuver in a variety of spaces. It works on a wide range of fabrics, including chiffon, silk, wool, cotton, linen, nylon and more.

It's also an Amazon's Choice product, and in the past month, more than 1,000 people purchased this item.

A shirt from Penningtons before steaming and after steaming.

What I like about it

I'm impressed with how portable this little appliance is. My suitcase was absolutely packed with wedding and vacation clothing, so I was tight on space, but the steamer easily fit.

In terms of use, all you do is fill it with water and wait a minute or two for it to heat up and produce steam. After that, you just treat the parts of your clothing that need smoothing out by holding the appliance up to it. Steaming my entire dress took about 15 minutes, and there was still water in the reservoir when I finished.

The cord on this steamer is exceptionally long, which is fantastic when you're going to be in a space where you're unsure about outlet placement. I was able to hang my dress up about eight feet away from the AC plug, and the cord easily spanned that distance.

For some reason, I assumed this device would be noisy, but it's extremely quiet. It's no louder than a kettle and, in fact, makes a very similar noise!

What I dislike about it

If you have very deep wrinkles in your clothing, this device isn't going to get rid of them completely. You can pass the steamer over it a few times to lessen the appearance of the crease, but it's still going to be somewhat apparent. My dress was fairly wrinkle-free when I received it from the tailor, and I packed it very carefully to avoid further creasing. I didn't have any issues with smoothing out the minor creases via the steamer, but some of the items I haphazardly threw in my suitcase didn't fare as well.

What others are saying

🛍️ 116,700+ reviews

⭐ 4.0-star average rating

🏅Shoppers rave that it's "lightweight and compact for travel"

HiLIFE Steamer for Clothes $37 (originally $56) at Amazon

According to Amazon reviews, this steamer is "super easy to use," "very durable" and "heats up fast."

"The steamer worked just as [it] was intended to do, and I am very pleased with it!" writes one customer.

Others like it for its "efficiency, portability, and powerful performance" and say that it's "small enough to pack into a suitcase." They also share that "the long cord is a winner" and love that it's "lightweight and compact for travel."

However, like me, some say that "the steam output could be stronger for tougher wrinkles." A few customers also said they had issues with leaks, which is not a problem I encountered.

The verdict

For its price and size, I'm very impressed with the effectiveness of this travel steamer. It won't replace what an iron can do — particularly on very deep wrinkles — but it will get rid of the surface-level issues that come with packing clothing in a suitcase. It's easy to use, heats up quickly, has a long cord and is very user-friendly overall. Everyone in the wedding party ended up using this steamer and had nothing but good things to say about it!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

