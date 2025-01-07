This power station is a storm-season must-have — it's over $60 off for a limited time

Losing power is an all-too-stressful scramble, but there's no time like the upcoming new year to get prepared. Whether you're prepping for winter storm season at home or planning an off-the-grid camping trip, a portable power station like the EcoFlow River 2 can give you a little peace of mind and keep important gear running, and it's over 25% off right now with double coupons — but act fast, because this deal will end soon.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Portable power stations like this one usually come with a hefty price tag, but thanks to stackable coupons, this one is down to just $156 for a limited time. That's a small price to pay for the peace of mind a device like this can bring.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This falls into the category of "things you don't think about until you need them." If you live in an area prone to power outages, this portable power station can be a literal lifesaver. It's way more than a phone charger (though you'll thank yourself for staying connected). The EcoFlow River 2 can keep your lights on, your laptop charged or even power small kitchen appliances (at least for a short while). And it'll do that a lot more cleanly and quietly than a gas generator.

If you like camping but not giving up all the luxuries of home, it's incredibly portable — just throw it in the car and go. Imagine enjoying your string lights, heated blankets or even a coffee maker all while taking in the great outdoors.

This generator provides over 250 watt-hours of power, plus, it's easy to use and charges incredibly fast — just an hour with AC input. There's even optional solar panel charging if AC power isn't available.

Whether you're keeping your devices charged while camping or during a winter storm power outage, the EcoFlow River 2 has you covered. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 2,300 five-star reviewers say the EcoFlow River 2 is a reliable, versatile power station that brings them much-appreciated peace of mind.

Pros 👍

"This unit is good for light loads. It is also fairly compact and lightweight. Charging is fast," said a five-star customer who used this portable power station for a bit more than just charging their phone. "I bought this primarily to power a small 12-volt Vevor 16-quart cooler fridge/freezer. I was able to run it about 10 hours on a full charge. The 12-volt outlet supplied no-load voltage of 12.4 and supplied a steady 12-12.1 volts with a 45-watt load, all the way down to 0% battery remaining. I also tested the A/C output, and it was a steady 120 volts all the way down to zero battery. Very impressive."

Another five-star reviewer said, "I am on a CPAP every night. I had power go out and no way to use my CPAP. This is a life-saving medical device for me. I needed a way to power the CPAP at times my electricity was off. I purchased this EcoFlow River 2 ... When it arrived, I charged it to 100%. That night, I hooked up to the EcoFlow. It lasted a full seven and a half hours."

A final five-star reviewer was amazed at how fast this power station charges. "I charged it via the cigarette lighter port on my Prius while on my way to a doctor's visit, and by the time I came back, it was nearly 90% replenished."

Cons 👎

One four-star reviewer felt that while the power station was a big improvement over the previous version, it was a bit noisy for their usual charging spot. "This River 2 is so much lighter and easier to carry around. That's a big deal for me. It also charges even faster than the original, which is saying something. Unfortunately, the improvements come with a pretty heavy price to pay with the increased fan noise. I could recharge my original River at the library because it was essentially silent. This River 2 is loud."

A three-star reviewer noted that for a new product, some of the ports are old tech. "Only one USB-C outlet. Feels like Ecoflow has yet to notice that the world has been using USB-C for a few years, so I question the inclusion of two useless USB-A ports."

Here are some other affordable portable power stations:

Amazon Jackery Explorer 240 V2 Portable Power Station $179 $249 Save $70 If all you're worried about is keeping your phone, iPad or laptop juiced up during an outage, then this is the unit you're after. For under $200, this is way more powerful than that charging brick you got as a stocking stuffer last year. It can charge a phone 12 times, a camera 11 times or keep your laptop going for days, turning your campground into a mobile office or keeping the TV on during an outage. $179 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $249 at jackery

Amazon Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 $349 $499 Save $150 with coupon When it comes to power outages, I think of two things: the food in my fridge and my HVAC. Although this isn't enough to power your entire house — for that you'll have to look at some of the larger options below — it can power a mini cooler for up to nine hours, long enough to keep your food good for a while. If wintertime food spoilage isn't an issue in your part of the country, the 500 will also power a TV for seven hours or a laptop for 30. Save $150 with coupon $349 at Amazon

Amazon Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station $499 $799 Save $300 with coupon During the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, my wife and I were watching the Colorado Avalanche when the power went out. Bummed, I looked out the window and saw that my neighbor still had the game going on his outdoor projector — which was plugged into an Explorer 1000 V2. Lesson learned. Its two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, one DC car port and three AC outlets mean you can charge your tech as well as run a space heater. For an extra $250, you can add solar panels, which can charge this to 80% in just 2.4 hours. Save $300 with coupon $499 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds $9 $40 Save $31 with coupon and code | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $13 Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Amazon Echo Pop (Newest Model) $40 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Loveledi Portable Power Bank, 2-Pack $19 $24 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $73 $99 Save $26 See at Amazon

Beats Solo 4 Headphones $100 $200 Save $100 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon