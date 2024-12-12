This scanner can diagnose car problems, but hurry — it's a $14 Lightning Deal

Learn what that pesky dashboard light means before heading to the shop, and maybe save some cash in the process.

You're driving down the road, everything seemingly normal. Then, out of the corner of your eye, you see a light come on: the dreaded check-engine light. A lot of people just ignore it; after all, it's notorious for lighting up for no reason. On the other hand, it could indicate a real problem, so you should probably head to the nearest auto parts store and use their diagnostic scanner. Sounds like a hassle, right? Well, why not buy this Motopower OBD2 Scanner for yourself while it's almost half off? Right now you can get it for $14, but hurry, this Amazon Lightning Deal won't last long.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Car issues can be incredibly expensive, and many of us feel like we're flying blind when we take our ride into the shop. In a perfect world, mechanics would be 100% honest. Unfortunately, in my experience as a car expert, this just isn't the case. For only $14 with the on-page coupon, down from $27, this device will tell you if you really need to be spending all of that money fixing your car.

Why do I need this? 🤔

OBD stands for "on-board diagnostics." The scanner connects to your car's computer system and can read its internal codes to diagnose mechanical and electronic ills. That check-engine light could be related to something as simple as you not screwing on the gas cap correctly or as complicated as the engine thermostat failing. In other words, an OBD scanner is a useful tool, and buying one keeps you in the driver's seat (heh) when it comes to knowing what repairs your ride might need.

The key thing to remember: You don't have to be a gearhead to make sense of what the scanner tells you. This Motopower model also supports six languages, including English, German, Dutch and Spanish.

This nifty automotive scanner can save you a trip to the mechanic — or at least clue you in before you go. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

This scanner is a great value all around, and with more than 30,000 perfect reviews, it must be doing something right. Plus, over 9,000 people have bought one in the past month — it could even make an unconventional but thoughtful stocking stuffer for anyone who spends a lot of time behind the wheel.

Pros 👍

"I purchased this to save myself a time-consuming trip to my mechanic to find out why my check engine light was on when my car was running just fine," one driver said. "Turns out, it was just the gas cap. I took the cap off and it wasn't dirty or damaged in any way, so I just gave it a few more clicks when turning it to put it back on. Then, I cleared the code and so far, it has not come back. It's very handy to own this device. Super easy to use. No batteries required."

"Worth every cent," said another user. "I bought this to help address an 'engine code' on my 2016 Chrysler Town & Country van. It showed a 'low voltage' message and I was able to purchase and install a new battery, thus saving a trip to my mechanic."

Another motorist with a series of car issues shared, "I have the infamous recurring P420 code for a catalytic converter error. It makes the check-engine light come on every couple of months, but I know it is no big deal. I use this device to make sure it is that code, because I want to know if the engine light is indicating a new, more serious problem. Then I just erase the code to turn off the check-engine light. Great peace of mind."

Cons 👎

A few fans said it can be a little difficult to learn how to use this gadget. "It's a bit tricky to figure out at first, but once you do it's pretty straightforward."

Another complaint was about build quality. "This little code reader is extremely lightweight (almost thought that the box was empty) and not especially durable (probably just one drop away from breaking at any time)," cautioned a four-star reviewer. "But it's very affordable and does a good job of getting codes when your car needs service."

