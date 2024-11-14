This serum gave me full, fluffy brows and it's on rare sale at Amazon

Much to my discontent, I've always had short, light eyelashes and sparse brows. A few years ago, I made it my mission to defy nature: I tried growth serums, tinting, castor oil and everything else under the sun to grow them. Nothing worked, and eventually, I accepted that those things were for people who had viciously overplucked in the '90s and 2000s, not for those of us who weren't blessed with bold brows and lashes in the first place. That is until I tried GrandeLash MD's eyebrow- and eyelash—enhancing serums. Right now, you can get the brow serum on rare sale at Amazon.

Before these game-changers entered my life, I'd adopted an extensive makeup routine to compensate for my measly eyebrows. I began to incorporate pomades, powders, tinted and clear gels — it got old fast. I then resorted to microblading from Shaughnessy Otsuji, one of the pioneers of the practice, to give me realistic, fluffy-looking tattooed brows. Have a look at the result:

Microblading was great for me, and I would never trust anybody else with tattooing my face. It knocked precious time off my morning routine and made me feel like I could confidently leave the house without makeup. Unfortunately, Shaughnessy is based in Vancouver, which makes the recommended yearly touch-ups difficult for someone who lives in New York City. A few years later, my microblading had mostly faded, and while I hadn't returned to my exhaustive makeup routine, I was back to filling in my brows every day.

Then, last year, one of my friends with enviably bushy brows and long lashes visited New York, her lashes looking even longer than normal. She credited GrandeLash-MD Eyelash Enhancing Serum with the new growth, which at first glance I'd thought must be extensions. I ordered a tube that day. I was diligent about applying the product along my top lash line every night, and about two months later, people started to notice. Come the three-month mark, everybody thought I'd gotten extensions too. (Brooke Shields is even a fan, so you know it's the real deal.)

After seeing so much lash growth, the next time I ordered GrandeLash (about three and a half months after buying my initial tube), I also ordered GrandeBrow Enhancing Serum. I apply it below the front of my brows near my nose, above the tail of my brows at my outer eye, and use whatever is left in the brush through my entire brow, dipping into the tube once in between each brow. My methodical application is intended to create a straighter brow effect, which gives my eyes a lifted look. After two months, I saw plenty of new growth in the areas where I apply it most.

Before GrandeLash and GrandeBrow ...

... and after!

I'm still happy with my microblading experience, but it's nice to have more control over how full my brows are, adding some depth and boldness on days that I want it and keeping my brows a bit more sparse and natural with clear gel most days. I've now practically become a Grande spokesperson — I got my mom, my sister, and several of my friends hooked, and they've all seen growth similar to mine.

