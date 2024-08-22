This shower caddy set holds up to 40 pounds, and it's just $17 — over 70% off

'Now everything is contained nicely and doesn’t look cluttered,' one fan says.

It's all too easy for beauty products to take over the bathroom. Salt scrubs, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, lotion — if you're not careful, your shower staples can leave you with precious little space to actually get clean. But you don't have to suffer with the clutter: Amazon is offering the top-selling Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy set for just $17, down from $70.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

If you're looking to organize your bathroom, now is the time to jump on this deal. The caddy set is over 70% off(!), and $17 is the lowest price we've seen in a long time.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Easy to install, the Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy kit comes with five organizers. Got big bottles of shampoo? There's a caddy for that. Got a bar of soap? There's a caddy for that. How about an electric toothbrush that needs to stand upright? This kit has you covered. Adhesive backing means you can stick 'em to tile walls or other nonporous surfaces without breaking out any tools. Concerned that a rogue caddy will fall on your toes mid-shampoo? Don't worry: The big ones can handle up to 40 pounds — that's a lot of body wash.

You'll feel a lot cleaner when there's no clutter in your shower. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 19,000 shoppers have decluttered with this problem-solver and give it a five-star rating. And that's not all: Over 100,000 sets have sold in the last month!

Pros 👍

"We really liked this set of shower caddies," a satisfied shopper shared. "They seem to be very durable with very strong adhesive. We have a fiberglass bath and bought two sets of these. We have ours filled with heavy shampoo bottles and have had no problems at all with them after one month."

"I am impressed with the strength of the adhesive," wrote a five-star fan. "I actually moved the location twice, and the adhesive held up very well. I have a small shower and these are perfect."

"I was tired of knocking over all the body care items I had in the shower and this solved the problem," an enthusiastic shopper shared. "Now everything is contained nicely and doesn’t look cluttered, might I add it was easy to put up and very sturdy."

Cons 👎

Reviewers say you'll want to be certain of the placement before you put these up. "The adhesive strips are insanely strong," said a fan. "This is very much a positive, but unfortunately, my boyfriend hung one upside down (and in an absurd arrangement) so we had to remove and replace. We ordered replacement adhesives which was easy enough, but getting the originals off ... not for the faint of heart."

"They hold a good amount of weight and are much better looking than a corner tension rod rack," agreed a final shopper. "The only downside is if you’re trying to remove them. Had to use half a bottle of Goo Gone, a metal scraper and a blow dryer. Other than that they're great!"

Thinking about giving your shower an overhaul? This showerhead has a massive fanbase — it's racked up more than 17,000 five-star reviews peppered with phrases like "rivals the high-end ones" for its high-pressure flow.

