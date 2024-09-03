This slime-like car-cleaning gel (on sale for $7) gets all the nooks and crannies

While your car vac can do a great job sucking up the dirt left over on the seats or floor, it can't get everything — like the little crumbs in your cup holders, the dust in your vents or the ever-present pollen that permeates every crack, crevice and cranny of the car. But there is a tool that gets right up in all those nooks and leaves your car looking like you just drove off the lot. Pulidiki, a top-selling brand at Amazon, just dropped a new and improved cleaning gel. Like the original, it's reusable, effective and, better yet, just $7! Or pick up the original for $1 less.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Even at full price, this cleaning gel is an affordable splurge — but discounted, it's even more appealing. You'd spend a lot more on lunch at a drive through than you would for the gel to get those burger crumbs out of your cupholder. That's a small price to pay for something that will get all the gunk out of those hard-to-reach crevices in your car and keep it feeling like-new for a lot longer.

Why do I need this? 🤔

And how great is this: no water or cleaner needed! Plus, it can be reused over and over again until it turns black. No chemical smell, either — it has a light, sweet scent. Oh, and it's not just for cars — it can pick up dirt trapped in your keyboard, on your cellphone, TV remote and any other hard-to-reach spots.

Like the slime kids love, this sticky gel is designed to adhere to dust and other debris — but not your hands. It also somehow doesn't leave any residue, despite its sticky, slimy texture. The new version comes in this fab purple color, and the original is a bright blue shade.

Fed up with all the grit and gunk hiding out in your car's console? Look to the goo! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers give this cleaning gel a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"Saves time and effort," said a shopper. "I thought that I would have to get my car detailed professionally in order to get the vents and other crevices clean — wrong! This goop is long-lasting and works great every single time."

"I bought this on a lark, not expecting it to work all that well, but it really works great in crevices in the car!" shared one thrilled fan of the original. "It feels weird and looks weird, but it is kind of fun and [feels] like being a kid again to use it."

Another chimed in: "This product works like magic. I’ve vacuumed and used an air hose on my car console, and they never get it like I want it. I ordered this product, and I was amazed! I rolled it around and it got every bit of dust and miscellaneous things, every bit. I took four minutes to do my whole giant console area."

A third added that it's perfect for that new-car-feel: "I put this on the console of my car. My car is older, and getting into the crevices to clean is hard. I put the product in my console and it looks brand-new. Like, I-just-left-the-car-dealership new. I need to buy another one because it picked up so much debris, it is filled up. But I love this product."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers wish there was a good way to clean off the gel though to prolong its life.

"The product is quite sticky but not to the point where you can’t manage it in your hands easily. Color is very appealing and there is virtually no scent," said one person, but added, "Hesitant on the life span since there is no real way to clean [off] the debris you collect from your car. Overall good value for price point."

If you have crumbs in your car, we're going to assume you're a car-eater. If that's the case, this car trash can is just what you need.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $21 $38 Save $17 with coupon and code Copied! Code: 15TWLABORDAY Copied! Code: 15TWLABORDAY See at Amazon

Tineco Pure One S11 Cordless Vacuum $220 $300 Save $80 See at Amazon

Auto

AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge $10 $16 Save $6 See at Amazon

Dormzie Tire Inflator $50 $200 Save $150 with coupon See at Amazon

Home and kitchen

Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6 $13 $20 Save $7 See at Amazon

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $18 $42 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $19 $70 Save $51 with coupon See at Amazon

KitchenAid Oven Mitt, Pot Holder, Kitchen Towel 4-Pack Set $21 $50 Save $29 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $32 $120 Save $88 See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $35 $70 Save $35 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime See at Amazon

Morento Air Purifier $84 $220 Save $136 with coupon See at Amazon

Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit $95 $180 Save $85 | Best-tested by editors See at Amazon

Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum $180 $250 Save $70 See at Amazon