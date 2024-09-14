This 'soft and cuddly' cardigan loved by 18,000+ shoppers is nearly 40% off

A sweater that feels like a warm hug for $31? We'll take one in every color, thank you.

Cooler mornings and evenings have us reaching for a snuggly layer, and the mega-popular Merokeety sweater is just what the weather forecast ordered. And we can see why the Merokeety is getting so much love: The soft and stretchy feel combined with the slouchy, relaxed look — with pockets! — makes it feel like a warm hug. Right now, you can get this sweater for just $31, down from $50, when you apply the on-page coupon — that's nearly 40% off.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

The layering season is upon us and the long style is great for wearing over T-shirts and blouses. You know what else is great? The price. Aside from Prime Day, this is one of the best prices we've seen it marked down to, so take your pick of one of the many colors, and even give one (or two!) as a gift.

Why do I need this? 🧐

The bold colors (plum! orange!) are always fun choices, while basic shades of black, maroon and gray work with any outfit for long holiday weekends, Sunday brunch or days at the office. Dress one up with a skirt and heels or keep it casual with jeans and sneakers. And everyone wants to look good and feel good in their work wear, as they do in this sweater.

The Merokeety is good for ushering in fall (snuggled up with a cup of coffee) and later (breezy spring afternoons). Shoppers love how this long, lovely cardigan goes with virtually everything in their wardrobe, from leggings to jeans to dresses. But the best thing about this cozy piece might just be the way it lets you regulate the temperature in an instant, especially when the weather is in transition.

Here, Merokeety, Merokeety: This all-purpose cardigan sweater is the cat's meow. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 18,000 shoppers rave about this cardi.

Pros 👍

“So soft and cuddly," wrote one five-star fan. "I love this! ... I wear it for work, out and about or even just at home to feel snuggled up! Very happy with this purchase.”

Another five-star reviewer wrote: “This sweater is perfect for lounging around. It’s so comfy, like a wearable blanket.”

This happy customer noted: “Must have as a staple in your wardrobe! Fits with the perfect amount of looseness, not tight around the arms. Love this cardigan! Purchased the black and off-white. Super soft and comfortable!!!”

“It is the perfect weight and is very soft!" raved another shopper. "Will be good for fall, winter and spring ... Washed beautifully! Looks great! Glad I bought two!"

And one fashionista had a few tips on how to best wear your cardi. "I wear it out on casual days with jeans and boots. Or around the house on chilly days to cuddle in. I also hand wash mine in cold water, then lay it out to dry. When it’s about halfway dry, I’ll put it in the dryer. I don’t want to mess it up."

Cons 👎

One thing to keep in mind? You might want to wash it before you wear it.

"The only issue I had was the smell when I took them out of their vacuum-packed bag," noted one shopper. "It went away when I tossed them in the dryer on air with some softener stuff."

"[You] must wash before you wear," advised another reviewer. "I was wearing it over black, fluff everywhere! Besides that, great sweater."

