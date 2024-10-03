This 'spa-like' towel warmer is 24% off on Amazon Canada — but it's a Lightning Deal, so hurry!

With just a few short days to go 'til Amazon Canada's Fall Prime Day sale, you might already be adding to your Amazon wish list. One item you won't want to miss is the Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer. A must-have for any spa lover, this towel warmer is on sale for 24 per cent off ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. Ahead, get the low-down on this cold weather must-have and if it's worth adding to your cart. P.S. This is an Amazon Lightning Deal, so the sale is only live until the clock runs out!

The details

There's nothing worse than stepping out of the shower and into a cold bathroom (especially in the winter), which is why a towel warmer could be the perfect addition to your home. This one from Keenray measures 13" x 13" x 19", for a total 20L capacity — large enough to hold two oversized bath towels or bathrobes at once.

This warmer begins heating up in just one minute, and reaches high temperature in just six minutes. And with an automatic shutoff after 60 minutes, you can also rest assured that your towels won't overheat by accident.

What people are saying

As Amazon's bestselling towel warmer, this gadget has won over thousands of shoppers. It's earned a 4.5-star average rating from more than 4,700 reviews.

"It has transformed my daily routine into a spa-like experience," raved one reviewer. They added that this warmer allows "for easy access to warm towels, blankets, or even robes," bringing them to a "delightful temperature."

"It's a "must have for cold Canadian winters," reads one review. "Everyone in the family uses it and loves it."

"Having a nice warm towel waiting for me is a complete game changer!" added another.

Reviewers agree that this towel warmer is "such a good gift idea," especially since "most people wouldn’t purchase [it] for themselves."

However, some have cautioned that since this towel warmer doesn't have multiple settings to choose from, it may not heat up to everyone's preference.

"I wish the towels got hotter, but very nice still," says one reviewer.

Should you buy it?

If you're looking for a splurge-worthy self-care moment or a one-of-a-kind gift, the Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer could be the way to go this holiday season. Reviewers agree that it "combines both luxury and practicality," making it a top choice for gifting.

Just note that it doesn't have a timer display or different heating modes, so if you'd rather more options to customize your settings you may be better off with a different model.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

