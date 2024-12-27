This stylish top-selling sweatsuit set, down to $42, is a Free People look-alike

Made with a cozy knit fabric, the trendy twosome will keep you feeling fab and looking fierce in every season.

Matching loungewear sets are all the rage nowadays, and "comfy chic" is the name of the game. Staying snuggly while looking stylish has been a huge fashion trend in recent years, and we can definitely get behind that! If you're on the hunt for a flattering, fashionable sweatsuit, we've got just the thing: the Anrabess Women's Two Piece Sweater Set, on sale for as little as $42.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

For a two-piece set, a mere $42 is a fabulous price. And considering that the Anrabess set is a doppelganger for Free People's popular Freya sweater set, which retails for $128, this is truly a steal.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This stylish duo is perfect for dressing up or down, ideal for a casual night out or puttering around the house, depending on your footwear and accessories. The cap-sleeve knit top has a slight crop, and the high-waisted tapered pants are flowy and fashionable. The super-soft knit fabric on both pieces will keep you comfy too, no matter whether you're running errands or just relaxing on the couch. And this matching set is the perfect airport outfit if we've ever seen one.

Comfy and chic: That's the power of a matching loungewear set. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 3,500 Amazon reviewers adore this set, giving the loungers a perfect five-star rating. In fact, many have purchased multiple sets in different colors.

Pros 👍

"I bought the orange, dark pine green, black, and nude/white combo because I love them so much!" gushed a five-star fan. "I enjoy mixing and matching the colors and wearing them monochromatic too! They are simply gorgeous! There is not a time I wear it that I don't get asked where I got it … [The] sweaters look amazing tucked in the front."

"This outfit exceeded my expectations," marveled another commenter. "The top is the perfect length. I was afraid it might be too short ... It's such a comfortable outfit that you may want to get more than one. I did! Feels like pajamas but looks chic enough to dress up. Great outfit!"

"Love, love, love. I've gotten so many compliments on this set, and everyone thinks it's Free People. It's half the price and so cute and comfy," wrote a design lover. "As long as I air dry, it doesn't shrink."

Cons 👎

A reviewer agreed that it "does shrink if you dry it" in the dryer, but otherwise said it's a "super cute set and color. Very comfortable and a little on the heavier side for material weight, but I prefer that for the fall/winter months ... I've been loving this to travel or lounge in. Great to dress up as well."

"I love the material and the overall look. I just wish that the pockets on the pants weren't so bold and defined," critiqued this wearer. "Because they're white pants it makes it look like they're see-through (which they aren't!)."

