This top-selling Hanes sweatshirt is over 50% off — down to just $8! — at Amazon

'The quality is superb': Over 42,700 shoppers give this classic top five stars, praising the construction, fit and price.

When it comes to comfy clothes, sometimes it's best to keep it simple. That's the consensus among the 42,700-plus five-star Amazon reviewers who've made the Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck a top seller. In addition to its classic fit, people love that it's affordable — even more so now that it's on sale for as little as $8. You can always use a new comfy topper to keep warm in the winter (or maybe even a few at this price).

Why is it a good deal? 💰

The fan-favorite is having its biggest sale on the ebony black shade for as little as $8 — over 50% off — so if you're in the market for a multi-season staple at a terrific price, your search is over. You'll get the steepest discount in ebony, but this sweatshirt comes in 10 other solid colors in sizes S-2XL, and most are also on sale for just a few bucks more — so stock up while you can.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This crewneck top is a modern-day upgrade to your never-goes-out-of-style sweatshirt, with its ribbed hem and cuffs and classic V-shaped stitch at the neck. There's nothing easier to pair with jeans or joggers than a shirt like this, and since it's midweight, it's a great piece to throw on over a T-shirt or tank top too.

It's also incredibly soft — another reason shoppers are smitten. For that reason, you might be surprised to learn that this gem isn't just another cotton blend: It contains polyester made from recycled plastic bottles. And it's fitted enough to look streamlined but loose enough that you'll never feel self-conscious — the sweet spot we're always on the hunt for.

You're gonna want one of these to tackle the cooler temps in style. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 42,700 Amazon shoppers give this classic sweatshirt a five-star rating. A number of them say that the fit and material are far better than you'd expect for the price.

Pros 👍

"I love this sweatshirt! It is so soft and a great fit," said one shopper. "The quality is superb and comparable to more expensive brands. It is very comfortable and I will buy a few more in different colors. Highly recommend!"

"I have four of these shirts and I love them," wrote a loyal customer. "They are not heavyweight sweatshirts, but perfect for cool spring/summer mornings or evenings. ... I especially like the cool, crisp white one I own. You can't go wrong at this price point."

"So soft and cozy!" said another reviewer. "I bought this sweatshirt in three colors. I will definitely buy more. The durability is incredible, and absolutely no pills after several washes."

"I ordered two of these in large: purple and navy," said a fourth fan. "Both have been washed twice, and there has been no shrinkage or color loss. ... These are medium weight, and when it's cold, I can wear a blouse or T-shirt [underneath] them."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers recommend sizing up, saying they find the sleeves a bit slim-fitting.

"Typical sweatshirt, but washes nicely and is a good weight for indoor use," said one buyer. "Lower sleeves are a bit tight, but that's the only drawback to them."

"I'd give this five stars if the sleeve openings weren’t so tight," said a final shopper. "I love to pull my sweater sleeves up to my elbows when it gets warm. That's not possible with this shirt. Other than that, it's perfect."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, youll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Style

Travelambo Leather RFID-Blocking Wallet $9 $13 Save $4 with Prime See at Amazon

Fyc Wool Socks, 5 Pairs $10 $13 Save $3 with Prime See at Amazon

Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra $20 $48 Save $28 See at Amazon

Columbia Benton Springs Full-Zip Jacket $30 $46 Save $16 See at Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker $41 $75 Save $34 See at Amazon

Beauty and wellness

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Night Moisturizer $17 $28 Save $11 See at Amazon

MySmile Teeth Whitening Pen $17 $40 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Medix 5.5 Retinol + Ferulic Acid Age Rewind Body Cream $20 $25 Save $5 | Amazon Lightning Deal See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips $30 $46 Save $16 with Prime See at Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $55 Save $25 See at Amazon

Sienfix Walking Pad $100 $200 Save $100 with coupon See at Amazon