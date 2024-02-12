This under-the-desk footrest can help alleviate back pain — and it's 52% off

This under-the-desk footrest is 52% off — perfect for your WFH office. (Photos via Amazon)

If you're someone with a desk job that requires you to sit for eight or more hours a day, having a comfortable and ergonomic desk setup is one of the best ways to protect your long-term health. Keeping your feet at a 90-degree angle helps to improve posture, reduce back strain and alleviate pressure on the sciatic nerve. Aside from improving circulation, using a footrest can encourage active sitting, which means muscles in the calves, feet or back remain engaged even when seated. One popular footrest that's currently available on Amazon Canada is the Huanuo Adjustable Footrest — a bestseller with more than 6,600 5-star reviews.

Right now, you can snag this under-the-desk footrest for just $32 — that's 52 per cent off. Keep scrolling for more details.

Why you need it

An ergonomic footrest is an easy way to overhaul your workspace so that you can be more comfortable throughout the day.

Huanuo’s version helps to improve posture by keeping your feet and legs elevated while you sit. It allows for three different height positions, and can be used while you work from your desk, while you watch TV, or while travelling.

Huanuo’s textured footrest rocks back and forth to encourage active sitting and can tilt up to 30 degrees to keep your legs comfortable and elevated.

What people are saying

⭐️ 4.2/5 stars

💬 11,300+ reviews

🏆 "This ergonomic [footrest] is comfortable, providing excellent support during long hours at my desk."

Huanuo's footrest has earned a 4.2-star rating based on more than 11,300 Amazon reviews. Shoppers have called the textured footrest a "comfortable" and "sturdy" addition to an ergonomic office set up.

"This footrest is perfect," one shopper said.

"You're going to feel the difference," another shopper wrote, adding that the footrest would be a great purchase for students who spend hours studying at a desk.

Other customers have said they felt back relief after hours of sitting and found the foot rest helped to correct their posture while they worked.

HUANUO Adjustable Footrest. (Photo via Amazon)

$32 $67 at Amazon

"Definitely improves circulation," an Amazon shopper wrote, noting that it helped "reduce swelling" in their feet.

Although there are plenty of customer reviews, some Amazon shoppers said they wished the footrest was "heavier" or "bulkier." Others said their footrest made some squeaking noises and would slide on hard flooring. For that reason, one shopper recommended putting a non-slip rug under the foot rest to keep it in place while you work.

What's the verdict?

Whether you're back at the office or still working from home, a footrest can help prevent back pain and improve your posture, which means less aches and pains at the end of a long day of work.

At its sale price of $32, this footrest is an affordable ergonomic addition to your workspace, but might not be ideal if you have hard flooring.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

