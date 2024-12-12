This variety pack of hand and body warmers are 'a winter necessity' — shop it on Amazon Canada for under $20

Reviewers say they "stay warm for longer than expected" and that the "heat is consistent."

Brr! Winter has finally settled in for most of Canada, and the temperatures are steadily dropping. If you've been feeling the chill, it might be a good idea to check out portable heat warmers. On Amazon Canada, you can currently shop the Hothands Heatmax Variety Pack for just $19.

These hand, toe and body warmers provide up to 10 hours of heat at a time. They're ideal for those who spend prolonged time in the outdoors — or for anyone who hates being cold. Scroll onwards for all of the details and to see why one shopper calls the warmers "a winter necessity."

The details

The variety pack of warmers has five pairs of hand warmers, three pairs of toe warmers and five body and hand super warmers. The hand warmers provide up to 10 hours of heat, the toe warmers give up to eight hours, and the body and hand warmers have up to 18 hours.

To use them, just take them out of their packages, and the air will activate them to provide quick, long-lasting heat.

They're ideal for athletes, spectators, construction workers or anyone who needs a little extra warmth when the temperatures drop.

What reviewers are saying

🛍️ 10,100+ reviews

⭐ 4.7-star average rating

🏅Shoppers say it helps to "keep you warm" and that the "heat is consistent"

According to reviewers, these "amazing" warmers are "very handy to use" and are "the most perfect thing" to keep you warm while you're out and about.

Others write that they "work extremely well," are "so convenient," and "stay warm for longer than expected."

"A winter necessity," writes one shopper. Other reviews detail that the "heat is consistent" and that it "serves its purpose and keeps you warm."

The verdict

Shoppers say the Hothands Heatmax Variety Pack are easy to use and convenient. They also provide consistent warmth and help to keep you comfortable when the temperatures drop. They have an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon, and shoppers even go as far as calling them a necessity.

For just $19, this variety pack will give you up to 214 hours of heat — perfect for winter's in Canada!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

